Progress and Transformation: Minister Dharamlall says PPP/C Government delivers on promises in Region Two

THE People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has already made good on some of their promises in Region Two, resulting in increased job opportunities, improved infrastructure, better drainage, and a cleaner, brighter environment.

This is according to Nigel Dharamlall, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, during a recent PPP/C public meeting on the Supenaam waterfront.

Speaking about the many investments made in ‘Cinderella County,’ the Minister said that in just two years and 10 months, the government was able to construct 97 kilometers of reinforced, asphaltic roads.

He also related to the mammoth crowd: “These were roads that were never there before….. and [in] two years and 10 months, we’ve been able to clear 840 kilometers of canals right here in region two, adding that over 300 persons were employed directly under the project.”

He added: “I say this to you because these are direct initiatives of His Excellency, the President when he came to this region many times; these were projects that he himself ensured that the people of region two benefit.”

Underscoring the vast number of public works across the region, the Government Official disclosed that 251 roads are to be constructed and because of President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, undying commitment, the government has already constructed 116 of them, starting from late 2022.

“As I stand before you [on] this good day, We have already finished 116 of them, all because of the leadership of Dr. Ali…. By the end of this year, we will get close to 150…” he said.

In addition to this, Dharamlall also addressed the enhancement and complete transformation of the Charity Squatting area.

“It is the most developed part of Essequibo Coast right now because President Ali ensured that that has happened,” the Minister confidently said.

Furthermore, he noted that the people of Essequibo were able to benefit from an additional 400 house lots in the Charity area.

Commending Guyana’s accomplishment of being elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nation’s Security Council for the period 2024 – 2025, the Minister openly expressed his confidence in the President and his abilities to lead Guyana forward.

“…In life, respect is very important and respect can come only under good leadership,” the Minister said, adding that this resulted from the outstanding leadership abilities displayed by President Ali.

Furthermore, Dharamlall said that despite the President only being in office for such a short tenure, he has already visited the Pomeroon-Supenaam region several times.

Moreover, he urged the people to open their eyes to who is prioritising them and encouraged them to vote for progress and transformation.

Local Government Elections are scheduled for June 12. The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) will contest all Local Authority Areas (LAAs) and hopes to increase its representation in Georgetown at the level of the City Council which is currently controlled by the PNC-led APNU/AFC.