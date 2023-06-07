Plethora of opportunities on the horizon for Region Two

–electricity bill to be slashed by 50 per cent, more employment, house lots, better drainage

–farmers’ livelihoods top priority, President Ali affirms

RESIDENTS of Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) will see more benefits and opportunities over the next few years, ranging from more employment to cheaper electricity, President Dr. Irfaan Ali announced in front of a massive crowd at the Supenaam waterfront on Tuesday.

The President said the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) destroyed the livelihoods of the residents of Region Two during 2015-2020, but the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has been able to not only restore what was taken away, but also give the people more than what was promised.

While advocating for synergy between Central Government and local authorities ahead of the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGEs), the President guaranteed that the governing PPP/C will continue to enhance the Cinderella County.

The aim is to slash electricity bills by 50 per cent, create more jobs and houses, construct better roads, and enhance the drainage and irrigation network within the region. Those were among several of the commitments made by Dr. Ali and his team.

Reflecting on what has been achieved so far, the Head of State said that apart from the massive injection of $3.5 billion from the Ministry of Housing’s budget to establish new schemes, more than 720 house lots were allocated within the region.

He also said that $5.8 billion was invested to construct community roads.

With an atmosphere of relief, the crowd applauded the president along with his cabinet ministers for their outstanding work, and their efforts towards destroying any hindrances in the way of development.

Although farming, for instance, is one of the main economic activities within the Pomeroon-Supenaam region, the APNU+AFC “sucked the positivity” out of those communities by stymieing national development.

REPAIRING THE DAMAGE

Calling out the visible mistreatment under the APNU+AFC with their implementation of harsh taxes, a large increase in land licences and leases, President Ali said the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), under the PPP/C, has invested over $1.6 billion to repair the damages.

“We came back into government, and we removed all those increases, and we reinvested in drainage and irrigation to give our farmers a better shot at life,” the President affirmed.

Highlighting that the Opposition is only parading with a mask of honesty and dignity, the Head of State said that they “trampled upon the backs of the Guyanese people.”

The President also boldly remarked that it was the PPP/C that freed the people from these sufferings, so they can recover from the Opposition’s trauma.

Referring to APNU+AFC’s “betrayal of the nation” like the song, “American Shoe”, he said: “That is the song that is applicable to the APNU+AFC for the pain they inflicted on the people, but under the PPP, I am strong to say I am fine again.”

Moreover, while addressing the importance of the upcoming elections, President Ali said: “We must always elect people who will facilitate development; embrace development, and who could support development.”

He added: “Today you have a choice, a choice between a political philosophy that believes in people; that believes in his promises to people, that keep his promises to people and one that has no honour in its promise to people.”

The Head of State further said that despite the naysayers calling the government’s promises “gimmicks”, they have managed to defeat these claims and deliver to the people.

Addressing issues of employment, Dr. Ali said: “…Right here in this region, we are building call centres so that we can have jobs created for young people, and women who can be trained to work in these call centres adding to the disposable income of the families in the home.”

He continued: “Ensuring that we put back more money in the pockets of people is what this government is about; giving to the people, empowering the people of our country. That is what you must be proud of the record of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic government.”

ONWARDS TO CHANGE

Meanwhile, Labour Minister Joseph Hamilton urged the massive crowd to not fall prey to the race-baiting tactics the Opposition tries to use.

He also told Afro-Guyanese that they should no longer feel pressured to vote for someone simply because they look like them.

Instead, the minister said: “You have joined the dependable party”, echoing that the PPP/C is the party that gives while the PNC is the party that “takes money out of your pockets.”

He also reiterated that come June 12, they must cast their vote to not only better their lives but also their families’ own along with the future generations to come.