President Ali expresses sympathy to India following horrific train crash
Rescuers searched the wreckage for survivors following the train crash which is said to be the worst of its kind in the country’s history
Rescuers searched the wreckage for survivors following the train crash which is said to be the worst of its kind in the country’s history

GUYANA’s President, Dr Irfaan Ali, has expressed sympathy to India’s Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and his people following Friday’s tragic and horrific train crash in the state of Odisha.

In his letter which was shared by the Office of the President on Sunday, President Ali said he was deeply saddened.

“On behalf of the Government and people of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, I extend my sincere condolences to you and the people of India, and especially to all those affected by this devastating incident.”

He asked PM Modi to convey his sympathies to the families who have lost their loved ones.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to all those injured, wishing them a swift recovery. In times of such tragedy, it is important for us to come together as a global community and offer support to one another. I want to assure you that Guyana stands in solidarity with India during this difficult time,” the letter said.

The train crash is said to be the worst incident of its kind in decades. Some 275 persons were killed.

According to a Reuters report, over 800 persons were injured as a result of the crash even as it noted that rescue operations were continuing.

Reuters said that a preliminary report indicates that the accident was the result of signal failure.

Staff Reporter

