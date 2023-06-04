Linden: US$150M for housing, four-lane bridge across Wismar

-Synthetic track to open next week – President Ali announces

THE contract for the $150 million loan to build a four-lane Wismar/Mackenzie bridge, and construct houses in Linden, is expected to be signed on Monday, while the commissioning of the synthetic track is also expected to take place next week in the Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) township.

These developments and others were announced by President, Dr Irfaan Ali on Saturday, during a public meeting at Republic Avenue in Mackenzie, Linden. The meeting was part of the People’s Progressive Party Civic’s (PPP/C) campaign for the upcoming Local Government Elections set for June 12.

During the campaign season, the party has been focusing heavily on its track record of rolling out massive infrastructural and social welfare programmes, while also enlightening Guyanese on future plans and projects to soon come on stream.

Saturday’s meeting saw a healthy turn out of supporters, which was astonishing given that Linden is considered a stronghold of the main political opposition, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), a coalition led by the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R).

However, as he delivered a passionate speech, Dr. Ali told those gathered that while the opposition continues to try to convince Lindeners that the PPP/C government does not have their best interests at heart, actions have been speaking louder than words, and Lindeners can judge for themselves the development coming to the municipality.

“They [APNU] doubted us; they stood up in Parliament and said we’re lying; the Wismar Bridge would not come. But on Monday, we will be signing the loan for the building of the four-lane bridge across the [Demerara River].

“So that’s one more reason to ensure this government leads the way in the transformation of Region 10. The naysayers said we would not do it but on Monday, glory be to thee, we shall put ink on paper and sign the loan for the bridge, and we will sign for US$150 million,” President Ali said to the roaring crowd.

According to the Head of State, the government plans to see Linden become a logistics and transportation hub, given its position as a gateway into the interior. The development in the township would lead to massive benefits for many other industries in Region 10, particularly the agriculture industry.

Dr. Ali reminded residents that the PPP/C is a party that keeps its promises to the people, and the government has been working hard to carry out its various manifesto promises in addition to being on the ground to meet with residents and listen to their concerns.

During the meeting, those gathered were also introduced to the Proportional Representation (PR) and Constituency candidates running for the PPP/C in the upcoming LGE.

With Linden under the control of the PNC/R for over 50 years and little to no development, the message from the candidates as they appealed to the electorate was that the time has come for a change in Linden.