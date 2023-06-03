Windies A earn series win despite draw with Bangladesh A

WEST INDIES A 1st Innings 445

BANGLADESH A 1st Innings 205

WEST INDIES A 2nd Innings 220-5 dec

BANGLADESH A 2nd Innings (target: 461)

Mahmudul Hasan Joy not out 114

Zakir Hasan c wk Imlach b Sinclair 43

Mominul Haque lbw b Sinclair 5

*Saif Hassan c McCaskie b Jordan 38

Yasir Ali b Sinclair 67

Shahadat Hossain not out 20

Extras (b6, lb8, w3, nb2) 19

TOTAL (4 wkts, 91 overs) 306

Fall of wickets: 1-93, 2-107, 3-160, 4-277.

Bowling: Jordan 14-2-37-1 (w1); Reifer 12-3-36-0 (nb2); Sinclair 27-5-94-3; Phillip 12-0-49-0 (w2); Permaul 22-7-54-0; Athanaze 4-0-22-0.

Series: West Indies A won three-match series 1-0.

Player-of-the-Match: Mahmudul Hasan Joy (Bangladesh A).

SYLHET, Bangladesh, (CMC) – West Indies A failed in their attempt to finish their tour on a winning note when international discard Mahmudul Hasan Joy hit a defiant, fourth first-class hundred to earn a draw for hosts Bangladesh A in the third “Test” on Friday.

Guyana Harpy Eagles off-spinner Kevin Sinclair bagged three for 94 from 27 overs to offer the Caribbean side a slice of hope, Mahmudul slammed an unbeaten 114, and the Bangladeshis ended on 306 for four in their second when the four-day, first-class contest drew to a close at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

West Indies A won the series of three “Tests” 1-0 after they won the second “Test” that finished last Friday by three wickets at the same venue, where the first “Test” ended in a draw the previous Friday.

The visitors had set Bangladesh A 461 to win and had the entire final day to conjure up a bit of magic after the host resumed from their overnight total of 47 without loss, but Sinclair was their only effective bowler, and Mahmudul held things together in a near 7-1/2 hour innings that included 14 fours from 268 balls.

West Indies A knew they had a battle on their hands when Mahumudul and fellow opener Zakir Hasan extended their overnight stand to 93, but Sinclair grabbed two wickets in the span of 11 balls to set them back.

He got Zakir caught behind for 43, and trapped another international discard Mominul Haque lbw for five, and the Bangladeshis were 107 for two, but Mahmudul shared two successive, significant partnerships to put trash the plans of the Caribbean side.

The visitors met roadblocks when Mahmudul added 53 for the third wicket with Saif Hassan, who made 38, and put on a further 117 for the fourth wicket to drag the home team out of danger with Yasir Ali, whose 67 contained six fours and four sixes off 85 balls in a little more than two hours.