`Return of the Scorpions’ set for tonight at National Gymnasium

..main event between Dharry and Ronald expected to be sizzling hot

By Sean Devers

TONIGHT at 19:00hrs the bell for the first fight will ring to usher in a riveting night of fistic fury at the National Gymnasium when promoter Seon Bristol hosts the ‘Return of the Scorpions’ Pro-Am bout, described as the biggest boxing card of the decade.

USA-based Bantamweight pugilist Elton Dharry will match gloves with Columbian Ramos Ronald in the main event of 10-bout Card which features Pro bouts and a similar amount of amateur fights.

Dexter ‘the kid’ Marques (122.5 lbs) will battle Columbian Luis Carrillo (123.5) in the main supporting bout.

At the Everest Cricket Club, where the final press conference was held and where the 37-year-old Dharry is scheduled to fight for the WBC Silver which is one level down from a World Title, was a hive of activity as the weigh-in of the boxers were held.

Dharry, with a Pro record of 33 fights, 26 wins, 6 defeats and 1 draw with 15 of his win coming by way of Knock-outs, last fought on April 22, 2023 when he defeated Orlando Ponabla at the Providence Stadium for the vacant WBC International Super Fly title.

Speaking at yesterday’s press conference, Director of Sport and President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Steve Ninvalle stated that this is one of the best Cards in Guyana in decades.

“I have known Seon Bristol for a long time from Amateur fights and the card should be very entertaining for what I expect to be a capacity crowd come fight night” said Ninvalle who reminded the fans that the card also includes the Jackman siblings who were recently given world rankings after their sojourn in India for the Women’s world boxing Championships.

Dharry, who weighed in at 118.6 pounds, said it was always an honour to fight at home and promised his fans a great fight.

His opponent who took the scale at 117.5 and, speaking in Spanish, said he will give the Guyanese a good fight, adding that the fight ‘is a very good thing for Guyana’s development in Boxing.

There was a buzz of anticipation for tonight’s card with Bristol, GBBC’s Andrew Thorne, the boxers and Lennox Blackmore, who won the Commonwealth lightweight title in 1977, all spoke at yesterday Gala Event which culminated with lunch being served to the specially invited guests.

Blackmoore, who was a challenger for the World Boxing Association (WBA) World light welterweight title against Aaron Pryor, and the World Boxing Council (WBC) FECARBOX light welterweight title against Antonio Cervantes, travelled from the USA, along with Don Saxby, and will be in Dharry’s corner tonight

Tickets can still be purchased at the sole location of Hot & Spicy Creole Corner. The prices are: VVIP $10,000, VIP $6000, Ringside $3000, and Stands $1000. All tickets bought for the May 21 Card can be used for tonight’s event.

Apart from the Dharry and Marques fights, there will be a female fight between Natalya Delgado from Panama and Estefania Matute from Venezuela, while Guyanese Terrence Adams battles Richard Blackman from Barbados, and Guyanese Anthony Agustin goes toe to toe with Bajan Emmanuel Anderson.

In the Amateur bouts, Aleojoundre Young (VBG) VS Nikhil Ramsaroop. Keyon Britton (BVI VS Curtis McDonald (RHJ) Kenroy Hamilton (RHJ) VS Joel Hinds (VBG), Britney McFarlane (JAM) VS Alesha Jackman (GUY) and Lee ANN Boodram (T&T) VS Abiola Jackman (GUY)