Coconut fibre machines being procured to help farmers, the environment

-expected to be a ‘game changer’ for agriculture sector

DUE to the rapid expansion of the coconut industry, the Government of Guyana plans to purchase more coconut fibre machines which will be a game changer for farmers across the country as well as the environment.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, recently told the Guyana Chronicle that one of the machines is presently at the Hope Coconut Estate, and two others are in Panama, awaiting shipment to Guyana. Five more machines are expected to be in Guyana by September.

According to the minister, the machines will add “tremendous” value to the agriculture sector.

“These machines will help us to add value to the husk that we have been throwing away or was burnt over the years. The husk will also help us to beef up production in the different crops in terms of mulching. With the shredded fibre, we will be able to put it around the roots of the plants so that they can be kept cooler, which will help in us having healthier and more productive plants. We are expecting El Nido later this year, and having the fibre machines will be a game changer for the agriculture sector and the farmers in a tremendous way,” he said.

The minister also explained that the aim is to make use of every part of the coconut.

“We are not looking at water alone, but we are looking beyond that. When we look at places like the Pomeroon in Region Two, and on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway, we have places like Kairuni where they have a lot of coconut plantations there as well as the Mahaica-Mahaicony areas on the East Coast of Demerara,” Mustapha said.

Pointing out that the coconut has become one of the most valued crops in Guyana and around the world, he said that it brings in a lot of revenue for the country because of “us” becoming a member of the international coconut community.

He said that he had projected the increase in coconuts by 1000 acres in less than three years and saw the tremendous increase to 5000 acres.

He also said that he had to consider the amount of husk that would be produced as well, and as such the coconut fibre machines were thought to be the best solution.

Minister Mustapha went on to explain that the President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and the Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, are putting in “enormous” effort to ensure that Guyana and Guyanese grow accustom to a pollution-free environment which includes “us” making use of every coconut husk in the proper manner.

The agriculture minister also said that the two leaders are encouraging the planting of coconut trees along the coastline and the banks of creeks and rivers to help stop erosion.

This publication also spoke with the General Manager of Hope Estate, Ricky Roopchand, who stated that the coconut fibre machines will shred the husk of the coconuts and produce two products: coconut fibre and coconut peat.

According to him, the coconut peat has a finer particle, which when mixed with other soil, can be used in the seedling nursery. On the other hand, the coconut fibre is used for mulching in the cultivation of coconuts and vegetables.

“The one machine is presently at Hope Estate so that we can generate some fibre for our nursery, especially now that we recently received the other set of Brazilian Green Dwarf coconuts. This is the first batch that will be germinated by the use of the coconut fibre as part of the mixture,” he added.

Roopchand also stated that another advantage of using the fibre is that it holds almost ten times its mass, which will allow farmers to conserve water.

He explained that it also suppresses the growth of weed and the product itself is very cheap to manufacture given that it is readily available. It is also organic and biodegradable.

Apart from the common uses of the fibre, Roopchand said that the government will also consider using it as padding for vehicle seats.

According to him, “the fibre has to go through another process before we can use it for padding for car seats, and even though we are not at that stage right now, the government’s long-term and future plan is to set up pilot projects around the country to move it from the fibre stage to something that is actually marketable, in terms of packaging.”

Roopchand also noted that the government and Minister Mustapha are awaiting the arrival of several coconut specialists from India. They will be in Guyana “shortly” to give guidance to those in the coconut industry.

He explained that they will capitalise on this visit and ask the specialists to assist with the setting up of the pilot projects.