Vote for the party that best safeguards your interests

–Dr. Jagdeo urges Joint Service ranks as they head to the polls today

MEMBERS of the Joint Services vote today as part of the Local Government Elections (LGEs), and General Secretary of the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, has urged those persons to vote for the party that best safeguards their interests.

The General Secretary outlined the advancements which the current administration has made in safeguarding the well-being of members of the Disciplined Forces.

Dr. Jagdeo said that the A Partnership for National unity (APNU) not only undermined members of the Joint Services, but it also completely disregarded them by taking away the one-month tax-free bonus that the PPP/C had implemented.

“I wish to, as General Secretary of the PPP, urge members of our Disciplined Forces to think carefully before you vote and also to take a journey back into the past,” the PPP/C General Secretary related.

He referenced a report published on November 10, 2018, when the former Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan, had blatantly accused the PPP/C, which was in opposition, of distributing the one-month tax-free bonus in order to “suppress opponents.”

“So, that is how APNU saw the one-month bonus that you used to receive under the PPP, that they discontinued,” Dr. Jagdeo said.

He added: “So, this is why in opposition, we made a commitment that we shall restore the one-month tax-free bonus, and we have done that faithfully since we got into office. Today. this one-month tax-free bonus costs $1.3 billion.”

Dr. Jagdeo emphasised that had the Opposition still been in power, the Disciplined Services would have been robbed of this.

The General Secretary further said: “For those voting tomorrow, I urge them to support a party that looks out for their welfare and that has kept its promise to them.”

He also urged those persons to throw their support behind the party that did not undermine their integrity and perceive them as “bribe takers.”

In an effort to outline an example of their deafening “don’t care” attitude, the General Secretary remarked that APNU did not utter a single word about the fact that members of Joint Services’ were expected to vote on June 2.

THE Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) had announced that members of the Joint Services will be voting on June 2, 2023, as part of the LGEs.

According to a GECOM advertisement, persons would have from 06:00 hrs to 18:00 hrs to cast their votes.

In February, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, wrote to GECOM Chairperson, Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh, appointing June 12, 2023 as the date for conduct of the polls.

The date was chosen based on the work plan that was submitted by GECOM to the minister.

Guyanese have been anticipating the hosting of LGEs for some time now. It is at the LGEs that Guyanese are given the opportunity to vote for the councillors that will constitute their Local Authority Areas (LAAs). Guyana has 70 NDCs and 10 municipalities, inclusive of Georgetown.

The local government system is an essential part of the country’s governance framework. The election is contested by political parties, voluntary groups, and individuals who are desirous of winning seats on the councils of the NDCs and municipalities.