PM Phillips: PPP/C has kept promises made to Guyanese

–appeals to members of Disciplined Services to throw their support behind the party

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, on Thursday evening, said that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) has kept all of the promises made to Guyanese.

The Prime Minister made these remarks during a video broadcast shared across social media, where he was at the time encouraging members of the Disciplined Services, who are expected to cast their ballots for the Local Government Election (LGE) today, to vote for the PPP/C.

During the short video, while the Prime Minister encouraged the Disciplined Services to vote for the PPP/C, he recalled that when he served as Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, the previous APNU+AFC administration had affirmed that the Joint Services bonus would not be touched.

However, right after assuming office in 2015, the coalition broke that promises and took away the bonus.

He said: “So my appeal to you is to vote for the PPP/C. The PPP/C has made promises and has kept all the promises made to the people of Guyana and more particularly to you members of the disciplined services.”