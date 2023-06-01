Min. McCoy unveils development plans for Soesdyke-Linden Highway

– urges Waiakabra residents ‘to start thinking big, look to the future’

PERSONS living along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway will soon see a massive transformation, as a major developmental plan is underway for the area.

This was revealed by Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, at the launching of WiFiGY at Waiakabra on Monday.

“Already, we have been working at the highway development plan, which is a plan that will see greater and greater investment on the highway, in terms of infrastructure, through the government and the private sector,” the minister stated.

The public affairs minister explained that the planned transformation will boost tourism in the area, and make the highway a place of ‘buzzing businesses’.

As such, residents will be exposed to a number of employment opportunities, and the minister encouraged them to be prepared to take up employment.

To add to this development, Minister McCoy said the government will soon be rolling out programmes along the highway for people who are interested in agriculture.

Skills training programmes will also be offered to women to develop existing skills or develop new ones.

“So, you have to start thinking big, you have to look to the future. You have to think of what you can do here to enable yourself to generate wealth right here on the highway. And so, these programmes will contribute to that national pool of agriculture production for local consumption and for export,” the minister posited.

He also informed that, shortly, there will be an engagement with the Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, and the various departments in his ministry, where they will provide guidance on planting and livestock rearing.

Further, Minister McCoy encouraged the residents to take advantage of all the opportunities that are coming their way, so that they can contribute to the development of their villages and the country at large. (DPI)