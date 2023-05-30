Pan American Games Qualifiers set for Columbia

National Squash team to leave on Friday

By Sean Devers

Guyana’s senior Squash Women’s and Men’s teams are scheduled to depart these shores on Friday to Cartagena Columbia for the Pan Am qualifiers which runs from June 4-10.

Guyana will be competing in Singles, Doubles, Mixed Doubles and team events.

According to the Guyana Squash Association (GSA) they are still working out which players will compete in which categories of action.

The teams are training together and attended a camp with head Coach Ramon Chan-a-Sue who has since returned to the USA.

Coach Chan-a-sue will travel directly from the US to Columbia to join the team while Nicolette Fernandes is expected to depart Guyana on Thursday.

The teams were selected through playoffs and previous performances.

The Men’s team will be spearheaded by Alex Arjoon and includes Jason Ray Khalil, Samuel Ince-Carvalhal and Daniel Ince.

World Masters over 35 Singles Champion and six-time Caribbean Champion, the ever-green Nicolette Fernandes will lead Guyana’s challenge.

Caribbean squash queen Ashley Khalil, singles finalist Taylor Fernandes and Mary Fung-a-Fat with the experience playing Professional Squash give the Guyana women’s team plenty of potency as the unit is expected to qualify for Pan Am Games.

Those games are for Santiago, Chile from 20 October to 5 November 2023.

The Manager/Coach is Chan-a-Sue while Referee Alwyn Calendar will also travel with the team.