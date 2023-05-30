Namilco ‘Flour Power’ under-17 football

Buxton surge to top of league with win on Sunday

The East Demerara Football Association (EDFA) National Milling Company (NAMILCO) ‘Flour Power’ under-17 league continued on Sunday at the Buxton Community Center ground with a double header that saw wins for Buxton United and Melanie.

In the opening match, Melanie upstaged Haslington with a needling victory thanks to Konami Browne’s successful 51st minute strike.

The loss saw Haslington drop from being joint leaders in the league following Buxton United’s win in the feature match of the evening.

In that match, Buxton eased past Mahaica Determinators 2-0 with both goals coming in the first half of play.

Akton Fraser opened the scoring in the 10th minute before his teammate Compton Hope doubled their advantage with a 37th minute goal.

The win now sees Buxton at the top of the league after five rounds of play.