Mahdia Dorms Fire Update: Death toll rises to 20 as Sherana Daniels succumbs to injuries

Thirteen-year-old Sherana Daniels tragically passed away this morning while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

She had sustained severe injuries in the harrowing fire that engulfed the female dormitory of Mahdia Secondary School on May 21.

Despite valiant efforts to save her life, Sherana succumbed to the effects of carbon monoxide inhalation, despite having been resuscitated twice.

With Sherana’s heartbreaking demise, the toll from the devastating blaze now stands at 19 young girls and a 5-year-old boy.