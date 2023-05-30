News Archives
Enhancing bilateral ties
President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Monday arrived in Brasilia, Brazil, for a Summit of South American Leaders being hosted by President Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva (Office of the President photos)
President Ali in Brazil for Summit of South American Leaders; expected to engage in discussions with President Lula

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali on Monday arrived in Brasilia, Brazil, for a Summit of South American Leaders being hosted by President Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva.
According to the Office of the President, while there, President Ali is expected to have bilateral talks with President Lula.
Guyana and Brazil established diplomatic relations in August 1968, and enjoy strong ties of friendship and cooperation.
President Ali, in early 2022, had listed several areas that are critical for both countries to move their relationship forward, including energy and food security, telecommunication, infrastructure, integration, and trade.

He also pointed out that due to their geographical locations, the two nations must make strong statements in linking their territories.
The Guyanese Head of State had said that in addition to oil and gas, expanding opportunities in the other non-oil natural resources sectors such as bauxite will create an opportunity for a direct link to northern Brazil and further afield that can “create an excellent platform for us to develop an integrated project”.

Outside of oil and gas, Brazil has also recognised the potential of Guyana’s agriculture sector, and is already expressing an interest in partnering with Guyanese to establish a massive cattle production industry in the Rupununi.
Further, Guyana is also hoping to develop an energy corridor, in collaboration with Brazil, Suriname and possibly French Guiana that could see the countries’ energy resources (including natural gas) satisfying domestic and regional needs.

