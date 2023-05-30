Eighteen records broken at GAPLF intermediate/Masters Championship

On Sunday, the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) hosted its Intermediate and Masters Championship at Chase’s Academic Foundation in Kingstown, where an impressive number of 18 national records were broken.

Nangita Seenarine, competing in the female equipped category, was crowned the best lifter in her division. The 23-year-old athlete, competing in the 52kg weight class, broke eight records. Her notable lifts included a 120kg squat, a 50kg bench press, and a 120kg deadlift. Seenarine’s outstanding performance earned her the weight class records for all three lifts, as well as the total record of 290kg for both the women’s junior and women’s open categories.

Frank Tucker, at 71 years old, showed that age is just a number as he dominated the Masters 4 Equipped category. Tucker broke records in all three lifts and set a new total record in the 93kg weight class. His record-breaking lifts included a 120kg squat, a 77.5kg bench press, and a 140kg deadlift, resulting in a total of 337.5kg.

Matthew Maycock and Saif Abdool also had impressive performances, each breaking three records. Maycock, competing in the Masters 1, 83kg classic division, set records in the squat (197.5kg), deadlift (230kg), and total (537.5kg). Abdool, in the Men’s 93kg sub-junior Equipped division, established new records in the bench press (100kg), deadlift (185kg), and total (460kg).

Other notable lifters during the event included Kezia Joseph in the Intermediate female classic division, Shaquille Alexander in the Intermediate male classic division, Nicholas Teju in the Intermediate male Equipped division, and Marlon Wilson in the Master’s Classic division.

In addition to the powerlifting competition, senior strongmen performed as guest lifters, and a fundraising Bar-B-Que took place. The championship was sponsored by Fitness Express, Space Gym 2.0, and the Trophy Stall. This event marked the second statutory championship organised by the federation in the year, with over 20 lifters participating. The upcoming event on the GAPF calendar is the Raw Nationals Championship, tentatively scheduled for July.