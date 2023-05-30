News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Chennai beat Gujarat to win fifth IPL title
Ravindra Jadeja is cradled by MS Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings' players and support staff jubilantly celebrate their win•May 29, 2023•Associated Press
Ravindra Jadeja is cradled by MS Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings' players and support staff jubilantly celebrate their win•May 29, 2023•Associated Press

(BBC) – Chennai Super Kings hit 10 off the last two balls to beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets and win the Indian Premier League for a fifth time.
Sai Sudharsan’s 96 had helped put the Titans in a commanding position as they finished their innings on 214-4.
A rain delay saw the Super Kings’ innings reduced to 15 overs and set a target of 171.
And Ravindra Jadeja struck the decisive runs, a six and final-ball four, to settle a thrilling encounter.
The match was likely to be the last of Chennai captain M.S. Dhoni’s career, with the 41-year-old having said he would take a call on his future later this year.

He entered the fray late on but was out for a first-ball duck, briefly resulting in stunned silence before Chennai rallied to seal victory in dramatic fashion.
The final had originally been scheduled for Sunday, but heavy rain in Ahmedabad meant organisers moved it to its reserve day.
An impressive display by the 21-year-old Sudharsan, whose 96 runs came off 47 balls and included six sixes, put the Titans in a strong position to defend the title they won for the first time last year.

Openers Wriddhiman Saha (54) and Shubman Gill (39) also shone, while Matheesha Pathirana took 2-44 for Chennai.
The Super Kings had to wait almost three hours to get their run chase under way and, by the time they finally emerged to bat, it was well after midnight local time.
But the 75,000 who had waited patiently inside the stadium were treated to a fearless display of cricket.
Devon Conway made 47 and Shivam Dubey was unbeaten on 32 as Chennai scrapped towards their target as Mohit Sharma took 3-36.
Jadeja sealed a tense victory under the Duckworth-Lewis method by hitting Sharma’s last two balls for crucial boundaries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.