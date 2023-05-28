Veteran PNC/R member now supporting PPP/C

Impressed with ‘good work’ of the party

RONALD Backer, a veteran member of the People’s National Congress/Reform (PNC/R) and former political assistant to Joseph Harmon, has decided to endorse the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), highlighting the outstanding work the party has been doing across the country.

Backer, in a video interview, said: “Right now I’ve been trying to switch over to the PPP because of the amount of good work I’ve seen that they’ve been doing.” The longtime PNC/R stalwart further noted that he will soon officially join the PPP/C.

Meanwhile, many longstanding members of the PNC/R have recently thrown their support behind the PPP/C and openly endorsed the party.

The former Mayor, Patricia Chase-Greene, along with a former A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) member, Trichria Richards, are among several.

Representing the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) as a Georgetown Councillor for Constituency #13 since 2018, Richards said that her move was based on what she believes is best for her community.

“Personally, I’ve lost confidence in the APNU party and I decided to make this move because I’m concerned about my constituency and I want to see progress, and I want to see development for my area and I believe this is the best move that I could make,” Richards had told this newspaper.

Some of the others to join the PPP/C are popular radio announcer and former Georgetown councillor, Malcolm Ferreira, commonly known as “Mr. Wickedee,” and former The Citizen’s Initiative (TCI) member, and businessman, Alfonso De Armas.

The PPP/C’s list also include former Alliance For Change (AFC) candidate, Jewula Ceasar, and former independent candidate, Jainarine Singh.