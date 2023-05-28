Critically injured Mahdia fire victim medivacked to NY hospital

ONE of the two critically-injured girls, who were receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) following the tragic Mahdia Secondary School dorm fire, was, on Saturday, medically evacuated to the Northwell Health, Burns Centre, Staten Island University Hospital for further treatment.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health, while at the GPHC, the13-year-old child underwent two surgeries and her condition, though critical, improved steadily. The transfer was deemed necessary out of an abundance of precaution and made in the best interest of the patient.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali had agreed that the child should receive the best care available for burn victims and pledged full governmental support to the family to see the safe return of the child.

The Global Rescue Air Ambulance departed the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) at approximately 14:25 hours and is expected to arrive in New York at 23:30 hours.

“The 13-year-old girl was accompanied by her mother to New York. The mother will receive support from the Northwell Hospital which has waived all costs for medical care,” the press release stated.

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carolyn Rodrigues, who is presently serving as Guyana’s UN Representative in New York will give all necessary support to the mother and child.

The GPHC team had discussed with several of the top hospitals in the United States of America, the possibility of offering specialised medical care for the child and it was agreed that she would be best managed at the Northwell Burns Centre, Staten Island University Hospital in New York.

Northwell Burns Center in New York is recognised among the top burn centres globally. The Ministry of Health and the GPHC wished the child a full and speedy recovery.

The Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony and Adviser to the Minister of Health, Dr Leslie Ramsammy, were present to see the departure of the child and to give support to the father and mother.

A GPHC team, led by Dr. Shilindra Rajkumar, Head of the Burns Unit, and his team of doctors, were on hand to assist in the movement of the patient from GPHC to CJIA.

The Hospital’s Director of Medical and Professional Services, Dr. Navin Rambaran and other GPHC doctors, and Robbie Rambarran, the Chief Executive Officer of the GPHC, were also present.

The devastating fire started after 23:00 hours on May 21 and continued into the wee hours the next morning at the female dorms of the Mahdia Secondary School located in Region Eight.

Authorities confirmed that 18 girls and one boy died in the fire. Another 29 girls were injured in the fire. Many of them have received the necessary treatment for their physical injuries and are receiving mental health support.

It was reported that the fire was started by a young student, but safety concerns about the dormitory have been raised.

Dormitories like the one destroyed at Mahdia house students who live far away from nearby schools.