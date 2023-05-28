Albouystown residents welcome road works

WORKS on the Independence Boulevard in Albouystown, Georgetown are expected to be completed within a few days’ time, according to Mohammed Ali, a representative of Rim Constructions.

During an interview with the Sunday Chronicle, Ali said the construction began in September 2022; he noted that while there were some setbacks in the beginning stages, works progressed smoothly on the road.

The construction of Independence Boulevard starts from Saffron Street Albouystown and ends at Cemetery Road; the Boulevard at this point, has a paved walkway, along with benches and street lights from Ramoutar and Sons Contracting Services.

Some residents of the developing area shared their thoughts on the construction works occurring. One resident who wished to remain anonymous said, “We’re grateful for the enhancements. There has been a significant enhancement for the area, more security. Overall, we’re grateful for the progress.”

He added that the road was very inaccessible but now, there has been a significant ‘ease’ to residents. “We’re hoping there is some level of committee work that can be put in to maintain the current enhancement.”

A resident, who identified himself as Harry, noted that the project is a good one.

“It just bring proper road to the community. What we’re supposed to get. That’s beneficial I think for everybody. Every citizen, everybody got to use the roadways.”

Meanwhile, Rudolph Joe, another resident shared that the enhancements are a good improvement. He explained that these works were never done in Albouystown before.

Joe pointed out that there were no lights, or proper drainage systems in place before construction began, however he has already seen that has changed.