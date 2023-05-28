2,000 more part-time jobs for hinterland residents

VP Jagdeo announces

PERSONS residing in the hinterland regions are set to benefit from an additional 2,000 job opportunities, with the introduction of the government’s part-time jobs initiative there.

The programme, which was launched in several coastal regions in 2022, is already being rolled out in Region One (Barima- Waini), and Bartica, in Region Seven (Cuyuni- Mazaruni).

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo made the revelation at his weekly press conference on Thursday at Freedom House, on Robb Street, Georgetown.

Dr. Jagdeo, who also serves as the country’s Vice-President, explained that this is in addition to the 2,500 persons who are employed as Community Service Officers (CSOs).

“At the end of the day, they would probably have, with the 2,500 CSOs and the part-time job workers, close to 4,500 persons,” Jagdeo noted.

He further explained that persons in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) and Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) have already been identified to benefit from the programme.

“Those still have to be rolled out, but they will be, over the course of the next few months, so they would be implemented. And this is in addition to the 2,500 CSOs that we have rehired,” Dr. Jagdeo said.

In Budget 2023, the government earmarked $10 billion to expand the programme.

The well-crafted employment initiative allows one person per household to work in public agencies for 10 days per month, and earn $40,000.

Since its commencement, over 11,000 individuals have been employed under the initiative in several regions. About 2,000 residents have already gained employment through the massive recruitment drive in Regions Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) and Three (Essequibo Island- West Demerara), respectively.

The government has also provided 4,000 residents of Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) with part-time jobs, and more than 1,000 persons in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice). The Administration is aggressively pushing to provide 50,000 jobs over five years, as promised in its Manifesto. (DPI)