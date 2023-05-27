Opposition welcomes plans for COI into tragic Mahdia incident

–says probe will create an opportunity for comprehensive assessments

THE Parliamentary Opposition has welcomed plans for the launch of a Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the tragic fire at the Mahdia Secondary School’s female dormitory, which claimed the lives of 19 children, and injured several others.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali announced plans to convene an inquiry into the fire during a passionate address at an event in Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), to commemorate Guyana’s 57th Independence Anniversary, and pay homage to the lives that were lost.

“This will be done, soonest. The findings of that inquiry will inform the way forward,” the Head of State said, adding: “We will never forget these children; they will remain in our hearts forever, but we will overcome this tragedy. Of this, I am confident, and even more so because we are a resilient people.”

In a press statement on Friday, the Opposition said: “Such a Commission must be independent and comprise persons who have the respect of all stakeholders, so that the findings are credible and acceptable to all. We firmly advocate for the establishment of a Commission that has reputable national and international members.

“We firmly assert that the establishment of such an inquiry, with agreed terms of reference put together by the Government, Opposition and other relevant stakeholders is essential in the aftermath of the tragic fire at the Mahdia Secondary School’s dormitory. This collaborative effort will ensure a fair and comprehensive investigation.”

The COI, according to the Opposition, must be tasked not only with investigating the specific incident at the Mahdia dormitory, but also with examining all school dormitories across Guyana. The aim is to assess whether proper safety standards are in place to guarantee the safety and well-being of our children.

“It is imperative that the Commission evaluates the structural integrity, fire safety measures, emergency exits, and overall compliance with relevant regulations in these facilities, and to recommend changes where necessary, inter alia.

“We have prepared some draft terms of reference that we are prepared to discuss with all stakeholders. The aim is to foster a transparent, inclusive, and thorough inquiry that upholds the principles of transparency, accountability, justice, prevention, and adequate compensation,” the Opposition said in its statement.