Mahdia fire: UG extends support, deploys specialist teams

THE University of Guyana (UG) on Monday extended sincere condolences to the people in Mahdia following the loss of lives and property and the trauma experienced as a result of the horrendous fire which claimed the lives of 19 children.

Institutionally, the University has immediately activated several mechanisms internally and externally aimed at ascertaining any students and staff who may be directly affected. Several students have been identified already.

The University of Guyana will host a Vigil of Compassion from 6pm to 8pm tonight at George Walcott Lecture Theatre (GWLT) at the Turkeyen Campus.

Those wishing to join online may do so at https://zoom.us/j/92423592766. UG’s Social Work Unit in the Faculty of Social Sciences is supporting the Ministry of Education’s Welfare Unit and has reached out to other stakeholders they are collaborating with for practicum to determine how we may support them.

Members of the University Social Work Unit are set to accompany a Ministry of Education Welfare team.

UG’s Social Work graduates in the Mental Health Unit of the Ministry of Health are on standby to travel. The Vice-Chancellor as Chair of UG’s Mental Health Task Force convened a meeting at 12 noon on Monday with UG’s College of Behavioural Sciences and Research (CoBRES), Institute of Resiliency, Inclusion Unit and Social Work Departments on development of an emergency mental plan for quick deployment which includes support to first responders.

Additionally, Dean of UG’s College of Behavioural Sciences and Research (CoBRES), Dr Katija Khan in her capacity as President of the Caribbean Alliance of National Psychological Associations, also pledged support and that of their Disaster Mental Health Committee in any way needed at this time.

UG’s College of Medical Sciences is also mobilising to lend additional medical support at the location so that there are no interrupted medical services; mental health nursing specialists are required, as well as the Amerindian Studies Unit in the Faculty of Education and Humanities.

The University is also requesting the exercise of sensitivity and compassion in not sharing and circulating photos, videos and images of this terrible event. The University is requesting that any civil society, religious or other entities wishing to partner or in need of support to kindly reach out using email fixyg@uog.edu.gy or WhatsApp: 5926427273. The University’s response continues to develop.