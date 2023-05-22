Teen murders cousin for insulting uncle

POLICE are probing the murder of 35-year-old fisherman, Seeram Krishna, called ‘Vicky’ of Conservancy Dam, Canal #1, West Bank Demerara.

According to a Police press release, the murder occurred around 18:30 hours on Saturday at Conservancy Dam, Canal #1.

The suspect, who is currently in Police custody, is a 19-year-old labourer. According to the release, the suspect and the victim are cousins and neighbours.

At about 10:00 hours on Saturday, Krishna and the suspect’s father, a 59-year-old vendor, started to drink ‘Extra White rum’ at the suspect’s residence. The suspect arrived home from work at 11:00 hours, and Krishna and the suspect headed to the Conservancy Dam to continue drinking with friends.

“At about 17:30 hours, the suspect’s father joined them, and the suspect started to insult his father. His father went away, at which point Krishna told the suspect he shouldn’t have insulted his father. The suspect and the victim ended up in a heated argument, and Krishna slapped the suspect, leading to a scuffle. The suspect ran to his home and returned with a cutlass, rushed up to Krishna and chopped him to the left-side face. Krishna collapsed, and the suspect escaped.

A report was made to La Grange Police Station, and ranks responded to the scene. Krishna was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The body was then taken to Ezekiel Funeral Parlour and is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The suspect, who went into hiding, subsequently surrendered to the Police. He remains in custody and is assisting with the ongoing investigation.