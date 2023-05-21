‘No efforts being spared’ to recapture ‘Smallie’

–Home Affairs Minister believes he is still in Guyana

–$10M reward offered

–boat used in escape recovered, captain in custody

‘DARING’ and ‘well-planned’ were adjectives used by the country’s Security Minister, Robeson Benn, to describe the escape of one of the most-feared criminals in Guyana, Mark Royden Williams from one of the country’s maximum-security prisons on Friday afternoon.

At a press conference on Saturday at his Brickdam office less than 24 hours after the escape, the Home Affairs Minister was adamant that no efforts will be spared to capture Williams and his accomplices who aided his escape from the Mazaruni Prison in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Minister Benn reported that the manhunt for the convict has intensified and that the Joint Services ranks are currently combing through the Bartica triangle area. Minister Benn is strong in his belief that Williams is still in the country.

“Certainly, they are still in Guyana.

“No efforts are being spared, not only to recapture Williams, who has an assorted criminal past, but also his accomplices,” the Security Minister told reporters.

He explained that the Joint Services team is searching houses, properties, vehicles and even camp sites and as the search intensifies, the authorities have managed to recover one of the boats used in the daylight escape on the right bank of the Cuyuni River.

Subsequent investigations led to the discovery of the boat’s owner, who is currently in Police custody and assisting with investigations.

“The owner of the boat who would’ve said [he was] forced to facilitate the movement of these persons is in police custody and, so far, as we understand, is co-operating with the Police.”

Benn said there are several persons in custody, including the woman who visited Williams minutes before he escaped and about three prison officers.

Moreover, in order to safeguard civilians and prevent another crime spree, checkpoints were established to halt any movement from outsiders and combat any possible attacks since Williams is known to target not only members of the Joint Services but also women and children.

“We can only call again on persons in the area to take every precaution in relation to these persons… to avoid providing support to them,” Benn said, adding that aiding a fugitive is a criminal offence and is punishable by imprisonment.

Meanwhile, Director of Prisons (ag), Nicklon Elliot, who was also at Saturday’s press conference, underscored that the situation is one of “national concern” and that “one escape is one too much.”

He said the Prison Service is currently reviewing the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to prevent a situation like this from occurring again.

It is also expected that the public will remain vigilant, calm and co-operative with the police, given the seriousness of the matter. A reward of $10M is also being offered for any information that can lead to the recapture of Williams.

Persons with any information can contact the Police on telephone numbers: 225-6940, 225-8196, 2252317, 227-1149 or the nearest Police Station.

Williams, known as ‘Smallie,’ escaped from the Mazaruni Prison at around 14:30 hours with the assistance of heavily armed men in a speedboat.

According to the Prison Service, Williams was returning to the Sibley Hall prison on an ATV and was in shackles after receiving a visit from a female, when the escorting ranks came under gunfire. It is alleged that the ranks dismounted their ATV and returned fire at the assailants.

It is further alleged by the Prison Services that one of the boat occupants came to shore and continued to discharge several rounds towards the prison officers. Williams, who was in foot chains, managed to run towards the riverbank and jumped into the river, the Prison Service claimed.

The gunmen assisted him into the speedboat which headed upstream past Itaballi Landing, while prison guards and police in support undertook pursuit.

No prison officer was injured during the ordeal.

In February 2017, Williams was sentenced to death when a jury found him guilty of eight counts of murder in relation to the 2008 Bartica massacre, in which a dozen persons, including three police officers were shot dead.

Several months later, in July 2017, Williams escaped from the prison at Camp Street, Georgetown during a riot. It is believed that he was the mastermind.

However, he was nabbed on October 9, 2017, at Weldaad, West Coast Berbice (WCB), while travelling in a public minibus.

In 2013, Williams was acquitted after a 12-member jury found him not guilty of the charges against him in relation to the 2008 Lusignan massacre, which claimed the lives of 11 persons, including five children.

Last year, he was sentenced to death for the 2008 murder of Guyana Defence Force (GDF) officer Ivor Williams.