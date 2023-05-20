Evaluating drivers’ mental health among proposed reforms for road safety

-Solicitor General says storage of building materials and vehicles also being looked at

AS part of efforts to improve safety on the country’s roadways, a major overhaul of current laws is presently being conducted and among the recommendations made thus far is the medical evaluation of drivers’ mental health.

In a ground-breaking effort to tackle road fatalities and enhance road safety measures, Solicitor General Nigel Hawke has recommended several crucial reforms to Guyana’s Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act.

Speaking at the Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown, Hawke outlined his recommendations during the launch of the Road Safety Diagnostics and Action Plan, a pivotal component of the Adequate Housing and Urban Transport Programme (AHUTP) funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The action plan intends to offer key stakeholders a comprehensive understanding of the project’s scope and anticipated timelines for its successful implementation.

With the IDB’s financial support, the programme aspires to revolutionise Guyana’s road infrastructure and bolster road safety measures to ensure a brighter future for all citizens.

With government’s unwavering focus on curbing road fatalities and improving overall transportation safety, Hawke stressed the urgent need for thorough medical evaluations of drivers’ mental health.

These examinations, coupled with continuous driver education, aim to bridge the existing gaps in the country’s current legislation. By identifying potential mental health issues among drivers and providing the necessary education, the government aims to create a safer environment for all road users.

Some of the other recommendations include a ban on storing sand and other construction material on the roadway given that it poses serious risks to drivers.

A reduction / limited speed for sand trucks, timber trucks and other big vehicles is also on the list.

Hawke added that the police traffic department had called for a proposed bill to address the number of unfit vehicles on the roadways, which poses a major road safety concern.

“The department is suggesting that there be a draft bill that there be an initiative to have a qualified engineer examine the motor vehicle before they (police) grant a certificate of fitness. Right now, we do not have that in our system, and all sorts of vehicles on the road that are not roadworthy and it’s causing chaos on our roads,” he added.

The Traffic/Safety/Maintenance Manager at the Ministry of Public Works, Kester Hinds in his remarks said that due to Guyana’s rapid economic growth, there has been a significant increase in the number of vehicles traversing the roadways.

Unfortunately, this increase in vehicular traffic has led to a corresponding rise in road fatalities. In Guyana, for the last five years, there has been a fatality rate of 15 out of 1,000 persons.

“The accidents are just not accidents where persons die, or persons are injured, but in many instances, it can drive families into poverty because the person who might have perished might have been the main breadwinner,” he said.

Hinds said that this also economically affects the country as billions of dollars have been spent to fix the damage caused to road fixtures.

URGENT REDRESS

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, emphasised the urgent need for Guyana to embrace a culture of safety in order to mitigate risks.

He highlighted two specific issues that pose threats to motorists and road users: the dumping of sand along roadways and the racing of motorcycles and horse carts on major roads.

Minister Edghill also used the occasion to emphasise the importance of understanding the root causes of these problems and finding ways to cultivate a culture of safety that fosters a different perspective on life.

“We must be able to know what the real problem is…how we can create a culture of safety where people can start looking at life differently, treating life with greater importance and embracing the philosophy that we are one human family. We have to start looking at each other…your recklessness is a danger to somebody else,” the Minister said.

In addition to addressing these behavioural issues, he also acknowledged the need to educate ministers’ drivers on proper road usage. He emphasised that the fundamental problem with road safety lies with people, and thus, the solution must involve engaging with individuals.

He added that this will also be extended to the drivers of ministers as they should be educated about proper road usage.

“The problem with road safety is people. And if we’re going to solve the problem with people, we have to engage people and engaging people cannot just be with signs and stickers – we have done that already and that did not change…,” he said as he called for a new culture of safety.

“We have to get people to realise that in order for them to continue to operate, they have to comply with certain requirements. If you don’t touch people’s pockets, sometimes they don’t change. So, when they realise, they can’t run up and down the road because their licence will not be enforced, then they will sit down and start reflecting,” he said.

ASSISTANCE FOR TRAFFIC RANKS

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn at the event announced that 300 officers from Community Policing Groups (CPGs) will be deployed to assist the police in traffic management. This initiative aims to enhance road safety measures and reduce the number of road fatalities.

He expressed his full support for the programme, emphasising the importance of preserving human life, which he referred to as the most valuable resource.

By assigning additional personnel to traffic management, the government aims to improve road safety and minimise accidents.

The inclusion of CPG members demonstrates a collaborative effort between the police force and the community to address traffic-related issues effectively.

This joint approach recognises the significance of involving local communities in maintaining law and order.

Through this initiative, Minister Benn and his ministry are committed to taking proactive measures to curb road fatalities and create a safer environment for all road users.

The additional officers will work alongside existing police personnel to ensure smoother traffic flow, enforce traffic regulations, and educate the public about safe driving practices.