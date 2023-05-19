Rupee, Timeka Marshall added to ‘Stinging Nettles’ line-up

AS Genesis the Band’s Independence weekend events approach, a few more stars have been added to the line-up for one of the signature shows, ‘Stinging Nettles’.

The concert has become popular over the years with the main headliner being international Soca sensation, Kes the Band.

Added to this, Hits and Jams Entertainment (HJ), the parent company for Genesis the Band, has added Barbadian singer Rupee, famously known for hits such as “Tempted to Touch” to the line-up for this year’s show.

In a press release, HJ stated that the artiste who has Guyanese roots is promising to put on a performance that will “light afire the stage with energy and vibes.”

Additionally Guyanese songstress, Timeka Marshall is also set to perform at the show. HJ noted that her inclusion is a highlight which adds to the already impressive line-up that fans are anticipating.

Meanwhile, Director of HJ, Rawle Ferguson, was quoted as saying, “What better way to usher in Guyana’s 56th Independence than with El Dorado Stinging Nettles. True to its name, Stinging Nettles is an event that is guaranteed to have everyone moving all night. The event is all about celebrating our love for Soca as a people.”

He added that the performances for this show have always been electrifying and this year they plan on making it bigger and better.

The El Dorado Stinging Nettles concert is set for May 25th and will be hosted at the Marriott Parking Lot in Georgetown.