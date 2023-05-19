News Archives
17 selected as quarter-finalists for Miss Jamzone 2023
The 14 Miss Jamzone quarter-finalists
-nine will advance to semi-finals when voting closes

THE highly anticipated Miss Jamzone pageant has returned and 17 delegates are currently in the running for a chance to enter the semi-final round.

This was revealed by Hits and Jams Entertainment (HJ) in a press release, on Wednesday, where they noted that the pageant is expected to take place during the annual Jamzone summer break and promises to be a spectacular event.

It was noted that 17 young women were selected from almost 80 applicants.

The quarter-finalists are Aliya Wong, Ariel Tross, Ashanti Corlette, Carolann Correia, Clendolita Lashley, Delanna Thomas, Jasmine Callendar, Jelena DaSilva, Judell Price, Laquana Johnson, Rayshana Gillis, Samya Goodman, Shanae Heber, Shania Haynes, Shequana Holder, Tiseena Harry and Trevlind Harry.

Following the official announcement of the quarter-finalists on Monday, HJ opened the polls for fans to vote for their favourite delegate by liking their photo which can be viewed on the Miss Jamzone Pageant Instagram page.

According to the press release, the delegates with the highest scores will advance to the semi-finals. The announcement of the nine semi-finalists will be made on May 28 at the Genesis the Band’s Soca and Wine event.

The voting for delegates to advance to the semi-finals will close on May 24, 2023.

HJ stated that the winner of this year’s competition will be crowned queen and drive away with a brand-new car, while the first and second runners-up will receive cash prizes amounting to over $3 million.

Staff Reporter

