GNBS empowers food industry stakeholders with metrology training

55 agro-processors, manufacturers in Regions Two, Four and Six qualified

THE Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has commenced its activities to observe World Metrology Day, which is celebrated on May 20 annually. This year’s observance theme is “Measurements supporting the global food system.” In keeping with the theme, the GNBS has successfully completed three free metrology training for 55 agro-processors and manufacturers in Regions Two, Four and Six.

The bureau, as the National Measurement Institute (NMI) provided training opportunities for stakeholders in the food industry to better understand their role in metrology. Topics addressed in the sessions include the use of scales approved for trade, the printing of accurate net contents on pre-packaged goods, and the manufacturers’ responsibilities in ensuring trade accuracy.

Following Wednesday’s training in Region Four, which was held at the GNBS Main Office, Sophia, the participants indicated that they are better equipped to address measurement concerns in their respective businesses.

Proprietor of Dixie’s Punch De Crème, Dixie Jordan, in an invited comment, said “I am very excited to learn, and with this training, I am aware now that the equipment used during production can be verified and calibrated by the GNBS. I also see this training benefitting my business more, because I am going to apply what I learnt so that my product can be consistent.” Dixie’s Punch De Crème produces Crème Liqueur in three flavours: Coffee, regular and capadulla.

Meanwhile, proprietor of Basdeo’s Dynasty, Radhika Basdeo, said measurement is very important in her line of business which involves the production and packaging of spices, mango achar, pepper sauce and salted fish. “Measurement is critical in what we do so that our consumers get the accurate weight of the products that they are purchasing. The training also made me more aware of net-content that is printed on the packages of the products.”

Similar sentiments were expressed by Donnicea Belle of SS Natural Fruit Flavours, who added that “at SS [Natural Fruit Flavours] we measure almost anything when it comes to manufacturing so this training now helps us to remove any guessing when it comes to measurement because accurate measurements produce products that are consistent.”

The three companies are certified under the GNBS’ Permit to use the Made in Guyana Standard Mark Programme.

Another participant, Mark Singh of Maliyah’s Kitchen, in an invited comment pointed out that “using incorrect measurements can change the taste of your product which then affects sales.”

The training was facilitated by Head of the GNBS’ Legal Metrology Department, Shailendra Rai and Laboratory Technician III, Vishnu Matbadal who lauded the responses received from the participants.

The GNBS will also launch the Verification of Net Content on pre-packaged goods offered for sale ahead of World Metrology Day. This new service will address the use of metric units on labels and ensure consumer protection by verifying pre-packaged commodities sold by Volume, Count, Frozen, Aerosol, length, product in Brine & Mass.

The GNBS, as the National Measurement Institute, offers calibration of measuring instruments in the areas of volume, temperature, torque, mass, pressure and others. Verification of measuring instruments used in the trade is also offered to all stakeholders in commerce.