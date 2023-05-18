Global T20 Canada returns after three-year hiatus

…Season Three bowls off July 20

AFTER a three-year hiatus brought about by the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Canadian Men’s T20 tournament is back and will be hosted at the Brampton Sports Park from July 20 – August 6.

The tournament was last staged in Canada in 2019 while attempts were also made to relocate it to Malaysia in 2021 but the pandemic again played a major part in its cancellation.

According to the organizers, “sport has a unique ability to shine in the face of adversity and grow in strength and determination and this is indeed demonstrated by Cricket Canada and Global T20 management.

With six franchises participating in the tournament, each team will comprise a total of 16 players from full and associate nations, including two world renowned marquee players, three Canadian National team players, and three emerging Canadian cricketers, who will play 25 matches over 18 days.

The first two editions of the Global T20 saw some of the most renowned names from around the world, including the likes of Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, Lasith Malinga, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, David Warner, Steve Smith, Brendon McCullum and Thisara Perera, with the likes of Wasim Akram, Brian Lara and Mahela Jayawardene as mentors.

Cricket Canada said it is excited to announce that Canada’s premier cricketing event, the Global T20 is back and is once again ready to entertain you with exciting match play and some of the best names in the industry.

“With Canada regaining ODI status, Global T20 will work as a catalyst to kick start our campaign to realize our vision to be amongst the top Associate Nations.” said Rashpal Bajwa, Cricket Canada President.

“We are excited about the return of GT20 Canada. In Season Three, we will aim to improve the playing experience for our players, produce a world-class event for thousands of fans, and inspire a new generation of cricket lovers to participate in the sport.

“We believe it is an exciting time for the growth of cricket in North America and Season Three will be an influential factor in contributing to this growth,” Global T20 Management disclosed. (Frederick Halley)