CANU warns public against glamorizing drugs

THE Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) has become aware of an advertisement circulating on various social media platforms promoting a local event called, “I AM DRUGS.” The event, scheduled to take place on May 19, 2023, is being hosted by Alanzo Greaves, a former national cyclist of Guyana.

In the light of this information, CANU feels compelled to remind the public that the use, sale, and distribution of illicit drugs are strictly illegal. Any individuals found in possession of illicit substances, whether for personal use or for the purpose of trafficking, will be prosecuted in accordance with Guyana’s laws, specifically the “Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Chapter 10:10.”

CANU aims to discourage attendance and participation in events that promote or glamorize drug use. The unit emphasizes the importance of maintaining a drug-free society and protecting the well-being of individuals and communities.

As a law-enforcement agency dedicated to combatting narcotics-related crimes, CANU urges the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or information regarding the event or any other drug-related incidents. Citizens play a crucial role in maintaining a safe and drug-free environment by cooperating with authorities and abiding by the law.

CANU continues to work diligently to prevent the spread of illicit drugs in Guyana and ensure the enforcement of relevant legislation. The unit appreciates the support and cooperation of the public in these efforts and remains committed to combatting drug-related offences for the betterment of society.

Individuals with information related to the “I AM DRUGS” event or any other narcotics activities are encouraged to contact CANU through their hotline or visit their nearest office to provide necessary information.