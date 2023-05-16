Wanted bulletin issued over Linden double murder

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Monday issued wanted bulletins for two men in connection to the Block 22 Wismar, Linden home invasion last Saturday, which left two people dead and another critical.

Troy Bruce, called ‘Blacka’, 30, of Lot 26 Wismar Hill, Linden and John Ross called ‘JR’ of Five Corner, Linden, are wanted over the murders of 87-year-old Johnson Bowen and Emmanuel Dos Santos, a 58-year-old miner of Block 22 Wismar, Linden.

If seen, or anyone who has information about the whereabouts of the said wanted persons, contact the police at 225-6940, 225-8196, 226-7476, 225-2317, 225-8196, 227-1149, or the nearest police station.

Bowen and his son-in-law were brutally killed, allegedly by bandits, sometime between 04:00 hrs. and 04:15 hrs. on Saturday.

Another family member, Denzel Roberts, 20, was shot in the mouth and remains in critical condition.

According to a neighbour, Dos Santos had recently returned from working in the interior, and it is believed that the bandits thought the family had gold and cash in the house.

However, they could only escape with a laptop and some other items. In a desperate attempt to defend themselves, the males in the house attacked the intruders with cutlasses.

Police later arrested two suspects at a hideout in Linden, along with an unidentified man who is believed to be one of the suspects in the crime.