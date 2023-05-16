Opposition in no position to scrutinise part-time job programme – Jagdeo

– 15,000 mining jobs lost under PNC/R

THE government is dedicated to improving the lives of all Guyanese and General Secretary of the PPP/C, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has advised Lindeners not to believe the Opposition’s misinformation but to consider the significant improvements in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) under the PPP/C’s administration.

“We lost jobs in Linden; we lost jobs across the country under them [the Opposition],” Jagdeo said at a recent press conference.

He pointed out that the People’s National Congress/Reform (PNC/R) has a history of poor performance and he criticised the closure of the call centre in Linden, which was a significant source of income for many individuals. This action, he said, shows that they do not prioritise the well-being of the people.

He also stated that the opposition failed to carry out their manifesto promises while in office; an indication of this was increased taxes.

The General Secretary continued by explaining that the increase in taxes in the mining sector resulted in the loss of 15,000 mining jobs.

He further condemned the PNC/R for scrutinising the part-time job programme, stating, “Imagine the audacity of a party that was in power for five years, created zero jobs and then criticising you for giving 1,200 persons a job.”

Jagdeo remarked that upon assuming office, the PPP/C resurrected the call centre and reupholstered the agricultural sector in Linden to cushion the devasting damage done by the Opposition.

Last year, the rebranded Kara Kara Call Centre at Linden empowered 150 residents by offering them employment.

Despite being established for a few months, the Midas BPO (Kara Kara Call Centre) already employed 150 people from the town. Notably, the centre employed another 150 by the second quarter of 2022.

Moreover, earlier this year, hundreds of Linden residents, particularly young people, explored the myriad of employment opportunities and skill-building programmes available to them during a job fair hosted by Men on Mission (MOM).

The fast-growing call centre, Midas BPO, was also at the job fair, and notably, many were drawn to the booth for several reasons, which included the financial offers and abundant job vacancies.

According to a representative of the call centre, 100 vacancies were available.