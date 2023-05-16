Government delivers on commitment: Land titles for over 50 families in Enmore Grass Field

MORE than 50 families occupying lands at Plantation Hope (Enmore Grass Field), East Coast Demerara, received their Agreements of Sale on Monday and also registered for their Certificates of Titles. The titles are slated to be handed over at the end of the week, thereby ending years of waiting.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, met with the residents Monday in their community, where this announcement was made. The Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), Sasenarine Singh were also present at the meeting, which is in keeping with a commitment of President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Enmore Grass Field was initially identified as a livestock-rearing area for residents of Enmore Hope West. However, farmers began squatting in the area in the late 90s, and regularisation of the area commenced in 2011. Some 55 lots were created in the area and 52 persons were verified and issued allocation letters.

Minister Croal explained that the process was delayed due to the land-acquisition process, as the area would have been under the purview of GuySuCo and the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL). The legal transfer to the CH&PA has since been activated, allowing the process to move forward.

After the community meeting, the Housing and Water Ministry, through the CH&PA processed and handed over Agreements of Sale to residents at its Croal Street, Georgetown Annex.

Persons living in Enmore East also raised land-ownership concerns at the meeting, which Minister Croal stated will be addressed to allow those residents to move forward.