Fugitive arrested in Guyana escorted back to US

RANKS of the Guyana Police Force Criminal Investigations Department, in a joint effort with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the United States Diplomatic Security Service, arrested a federal fugitive who fled the United States to seek shelter, in Guyana, from justice.

Bobby Allen Stark, who is wanted in the United States of America for allegedly sexually assaulting a child, has been arrested by the Guyana Police Force during an intelligence-led operation on Friday, May 12.

“The fugitive is wanted for criminal acts allegedly committed in the United States. Acting on information received, Guyana Police Force Officers, in collaboration with Diplomatic Security Service, located the fugitive.

“The fugitive was escorted back to the United States by federal agents to face charges,” United States Embassy said in a statement on Monday.

The arrest took place at a location along the East Bank Demerara, after the police acted on information received.

Stark missed court for a jury trial in October 2022.

He is wanted for sexual assault on a child by someone in a position of trust, and online court records indicated that he was arrested on April 30, 2022.

The incidents of alleged sexual assault occurred between January 16, 2019, and February 23, 2022. Stark pleaded not guilty to the charges on June 3, 2022.