Alphonso (Boys), Gomes (Girls) win ‘Colin Ming’ U19 titles

By Sean Devers

THE longest day of the tournament produced the most entertaining Squash, the largest turn-out and a fantastic atmosphere as curtains came down on the 31st Woodpecker Junior Nationals tournament at the Georgetown Club on Saturday night.

When the dust had settled, Mickey Alphonso had beaten Louis De Silva 11-9, 11-3, 8-11, 11-2 in a riveting Boys U-19 final while Kirsten Gomes defeated Safirah Summer 11-2,11-4, 11-2 to take the Girls U-19 ‘Colin Ming’ Trophy in memory of Ming, a former GSA member who died two years ago.

The final day action commenced at 13:00 hrs and concluded just before 19:00 hrs and was watched by a large and raucous crowd, which included members of the National Senior team that will compete in the Pan Am Games qualifiers next month, the GSA President David Fernandes and Singer Dave Martins.

With pulsating music emanating from the bar and barbecue chicken, desserts and beverages being sold and with the hyped-up supporters on their feet during the boys U-19 final, the atmosphere was electric.

Arguably the most naturally talented player in Guyana, Alphonso, who has sprung to over six feet and is fitter and stronger that he was a year ago, faced-off with U-17 player De Sliver in an epic final.

Highlighted by very long rallies, the match was played at a frenetic pace with both lads showing good use of the court, hard drives, vollies and well executed drop shots.

The pair exchanged shots in a rally which lasted over 30 shots and when Alphonso pinned a ‘nick’ between the front and side walls to win the point, his supporters erupted in loud cheering.

With score 2-nil to Alphonso, Da Silva, demonstrated plenty of fight and dug deep to win the third game 11-8 to take the match to a fourth game which Alphonso won 11-2 to take the U-19 title.

Shiloh Asregado beat 15-year-old Josh Verwey 3-0 while Demitri Lowe defeated Jeremy Ten Pow 3-2 in the U-17s.

Summer beat Rylee Rodrigues 3-0 in the Girls U-17 division while Emily Fung-a-Fat 3-0 beat Tiana Gomes 3-0 in the Girls U-15.

Zoey McDonald beat Tehani Munroe 3-0 in the Girls U-11 while eight year-old Zion Hickerson, who collected three trophies, beat Jacob Mc Donald 3-0 and Mathew Daby beat Kaiden Alli 3-2 in Boys U-13.

Winners: Boys: Ethan Bulkan (U 11), Justin Ten Pow (U-13), Richard Rodrigues (U-17), Louis Da Silva (U-17), Mickey Alphonso (U19)

Winners Girls: Zoey McDonald (U11), Kaylee Lowe (U13), Malia Maikoo (U-15), Safirah Summer (U17), Kirsten Gomes (U19).

Special Awards: Ethan Bulkan (Most Improved Boy), Zion Hickerson (Most promising Boy) Kaylee Lowe (Most improved Girl), Zoey McDonald (Most Promising Girl).

Kirsten Gomes received the ‘Heart of a Champion Tony Farnum’ Award. Farnum, a past GSA Secretary, died two weeks ago.

Guyana’s Junior CASA team is expected to be named this week.

Junior CASA returns to St Vincent from July 15-22 after the first Junior CASA was contested on that Island in 1981. Guyana holds the record for 12 consecutive titles under Coach Carl Ince; from 1998-2018.

Barbados broke that streak in Guyana in 2019 while Guyana’s reclaimed its title in last year on home soil.