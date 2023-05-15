Madhoo, Fitzgerald to play in Darts World Cup in Germany

Guyana win CLDA W/Cup qualifiers in Costa Rica.

NORMAN Madhoo and Sudesh Fitzgerald have qualified for the Professional Darts Corporation World Cup of Darts to be held in Germany from June 15-18 after winning the male doubles in Costa Rica in the CLDC World Cup qualifier.

The experienced Guyanese pair beat Andres Montero and Diego Orozco of Costa Rica on Saturday night in their own back yard in the male doubles category.

However, Rajendra Naraine and Christopher Lochan, who made their national debuts in San Jose, missed out on the trip to Germany when they lost in the semi-finals of the Doubles.

Dr. Terence Joseph, as the manager and GDA President, Victorine Chandro, as Coach, travelled with the four-man team to Costa Rica.

The 36-year-old Sudesh Fitzgerald and veteran 59-year-old Norman Madhoo will have little time to prepare for Germany where they are expected to be very competitive.

The pair of Madhoo, who has been the National Champion for over a decade and Sudesh Fitzgerald, who is national champion and won that title since 2018, will aim to put Guyana on the Map in the sport of Darts. (Sean Devers)