CWI announces men, women tours of Australia

(CWI) – The West Indies women and men teams will both tour Australia during the Australian summer, with dates and venues confirmed by Cricket Australia (CA) today. The West Indies Women will tour in October 2023 for three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals (T20Is), while the West Indies Men will tour in January and February 2024 for two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is.

The women’s ODIs form part of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Women’s Championship, while the Tests will be part of the 2023-2025 ICC Men’s World Test Championship.

The Women’s T20 International series will bowl off at the North Sydney Oval with two matches scheduled for Sunday, October 1, and Monday, October 2, culminating with the third match at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Thursday, October 5.

Following the T20I series, the West Indies Women will gear up for the ODI series which commences on Sunday, October 8, at the Allan Border Field before heading to Melbourne for the final two matches at the Junction Oval on Thursday, October 12, and Monday, October 15.

Hayley Matthews, the captain of the West Indies women, expressed her excitement about the upcoming tour.

“We are looking forward to this opportunity to play against Australia as part of the ICC Women’s Championship cycle. We look forward to putting up a strong fight, as we’ve been working hard to refine our skills and strategies. I’m sure the fans are going to see some entertaining cricket,” she said.

The West Indies women will first be playing their next international fixtures against Ireland’s women in June and July before heading to Australia, with the schedule for the Ireland Tour of the West Indies to be announced shortly.

The West Indies men’s tour of Australia will start with the Test series, playing for the Sir Frank Worrell Trophy, named in honour of the former West Indies captain and icon. The first Test will be played at Adelaide Oval on 17-21 January 2024. The second Test will be a day/night match using the pink ball at The Gabba in Brisbane from 25-29 January.

Following the Tests, the West Indies will play three day/night ODIs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (Friday, February 2), the Sydney Cricket Ground (Sunday, February 4) and the Manuka Oval, Canberra (Tuesday, February 6). The three T20Is will be at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart, Tasmania (Friday, February 9), the Adelaide Oval (Sunday, February 11) and the Perth Stadium (Tuesday, February 13).

MATCH SCHEDULES

Women’s Tour

1st October: 1st T20I at North Sydney Oval, Sydney

2nd October: 2nd T20I at North Sydney Oval, Sydney (night)

5th October: 3rd T20I at Allan Border Field, Brisbane (night)

8th October: 1st ODI at Allan Border Field, Brisbane

12th October: 2nd ODI at Junction Oval, Melbourne

15th October: 3rd ODI at Junction Oval, Melbourne

Men’s Tour

17th-21st January: 1st Test at Adelaide Oval, 10.00am

25th-29th January: 2nd Test at Gabba, Brisbane (day/night)

2nd February: 1st ODI at MCG, Melbourne (day/night)

4th February: 2nd ODI at SCG, Sydney (day/night)

6th February: 3rd ODI at Manuka Oval, Canberra (day/night)

9th February: 1st T20I at Blundstone Arena, Hobart (night)

11th February: 2nd T20I at Adelaide Oval, (night)

13th February: 3rd T20I at Perth Stadium, (day/night)