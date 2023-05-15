Home ownership on the horizon for over 1,600 Lindeners

–Jagdeo says lands to be allocated by 2025

DESPITE myriad “lies and misinformation” being peddled by the People’s National Congress/Reform (PNC/R), the General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, on Saturday, proceeded to set the record straight regarding development for Lindeners, especially in the area of housing.

The PNCR/R, “masquerading as the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) coalition,” “utterly neglected” the Housing Ministry’s potential and only allocated 7,000 house lots nationwide despite inheriting a thriving housing sector.

Jagdeo, during his address to a massive crowd in Linden, said: “Every time the PPP is in office, the country moves forward.”

The PPP/C’s General Secretary further called out the opposition for failing the residents of Linden, pointing out that while 1,000 house lots could have been developed on 200 acres of land, the previous administration chose to give former senior Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) official, a whopping 216 acres of land rather than considering the needs of the town.

“They didn’t see it fit to give the land to ordinary people,” he said, adding that when the PPP/C came into office, immediately they started expanding another 400 plots of land at Amelia’s Ward.

Jagdeo said that apart from the developmental works being done and by the end of five years, 1,600 persons from Linden will have a plot of land.

Just last month, the Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), Sherwyn Greaves, announced that the government had discovered a new location to accelerate the government’s 1,000 homes project in Linden.

The newly identified housing area is situated at Plantation York along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, Region 10.

Initially, the government had started developing an area at Millie’s Hideout to construct the houses as part of a commitment by President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali to build 1,000 homes to meet the housing needs in the mining town.

Greaves explained that the project was halted after it was discovered that a significant bauxite reserve was present in the area.

As a result, Greaves said that the government was able to identify a new location for the project, spanning over 500 acres of land, thanks to the efforts of President Ali.

The CEO expressed his confidence that the new location will prove suitable for the 1,000 homes project, and work will commence shortly.

The development will include a residential area as well as commercial and industrial zones. All necessary amenities including roads, bridges, drainage, culverts, electricity, and water will be included.

“This is a larger location…the other things that come with it are creeks running through it. And so, we thought it best that we will put some commercial activity…if persons see the area, I am sure they will want to build hotels and resorts there,” he said.

Currently, 20 of the 40 elevated and flat units in Amelia’s Ward have been completed as part of the first phase of the project.

According to Greaves, these houses will be delivered to the respective allottees within a month.

The initiative is a key component of the government’s affordable housing programme, aimed at providing opportunities for Guyanese citizens to become homeowners.

It is also aligned with the government’s manifesto commitment to allocate 50,000 house lots by the year 2025.