Gov’t ‘doing absolutely everything’ to make travel to EU nations easier

THE European Union (EU) Ambassador to Guyana, Rene van Nes, has said that Member States of the European Union (EU) are still exploring the possibilities to make it easy for Guyanese to obtain their Schengen visa, and there is optimism that the issue could be resolved within a year’s time.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, van Nes said that President, Dr. Irfaan Ali continues to be on the forefront of lobbying the EU countries on this issue, so such negotiations will continue to a resolution

“You can be sure that your government is doing absolute everything, they are very adamant, they are very much pushing this agenda, and you know your President, he is a man that is very clear in what he wants. So, there is no doubt that is indeed what he wants to have,” van Nes remarked.

He reminded that decisions on the issuing of the Schengen visa is not within the authority of the EU, but remains the approval of the individual EU countries, nonetheless he sees a conclusion in sight.

“I wish that I could give that [Schengen Visa] to Guyana today and then I would. But this is something that only Member States can do, so this is in the hands of the individual European Member States.

“I know that a few Member States are looking into this. It will be solved, but it goes of course slower than we would have hoped for. I would hope that we would have solved it this year. I’m still hopeful, but it might be that it is sort of early 2024 but it is not my decision. This is the Member States that have that mandate to take that decision,” van Nes related.

A Schengen visa is a short-stay visa that allows a person to travel to any member of the Schengen Area, per stay up to 90 days for tourism or business purposes. The Schengen area encompasses 27 European countries.

Currently, there is no processing facility in Guyana for this visa. Guyanese looking to obtain the credentials are processed at the Netherlands embassy in Paramaribo, Suriname, or Trinidad.

Last year at the launch of the EU-Guyana Business Chamber, members of the private sector, and President Ali used the platform to highlight the inconvenience that Guyanese are faced with in obtaining the travel document and advocated for the establishment of a processing facility in Guyana.

Van Nes said that he understood the difficulties facing the Guyanese, particularly the business community.

“Honestly my job would be so much easier if I could give Guyana their Schengen visa right here because I totally understand how frustrating it is for all of you to have to travel to Parimaribo or Trinidad to apply for a visa, and it is not useful for promoting EU Business. I really wish I could tell you now this evening that I have a solution but I would be lying. I can’t give that to you at this moment,” he said.

Questioned if the planned opening of a French Embassy in Guyana could help the process along, van Nes said that this remains to be seen.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the French Government plans to enhance its diplomatic presence in Guyana through the establishment of a French Office in Georgetown by September 2023.

“The French are upgrading their presence and that gives a good chance for them to consider this. But I can’t speak on behalf of the French government. You will have to ask the French what is their intention. I hope they will indeed do this but that is entirely in the hands of the French government That is not my decision,” van Nes said.