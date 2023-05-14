New $40M Port Mourant Hospital outpatient clinic boosts healthcare delivery

–unit to revolutionise patient-care experience

THE Port Mourant Hospital in East Berbice-Corentyne commissioned a new outpatient unit on Saturday, improving the accessibility and quality of healthcare services in the area. ARMCO Construction constructed a concrete two-storey modern structure to the tune of approximately $40M.

The outpatient facility will be situated in the lower flat, consisting of three consultation rooms, a pharmacy, an examination room, a waiting area, and a washroom facility; it is also wheelchair accessible. Additionally, the upper flat will be used as a Regional Training Centre.

Regional Health Officer Dr.Vishalya Sharma, while addressing the gathering at the opening ceremony on Saturday, highlighted that over the past two years, the region has seen a 100 per cent increase in patients accessing outpatient services alone, as such, the construction of the facility was much needed and data driven. She noted that it would also better assist them in capturing data, guiding regional policies, and enabling them to focus their resources where needed.

“In Region Six, what is happening in terms of data, so you’ll better understand how important this facility is today. In 2020, just for outpatient services, Region Six would have [sic] seen a total of 48,760 patients. Two years later, we are seeing 82,637. This is almost 100 per cent in two years just in medical outpatient services; I haven’t included A& E statistics yet,” the Regional Health Officer said.

She continued: ” So it’s really important when you see that building, that we understand that when the process and everything has been started it is heavily guided by our regional data and by our evidence of what we have in front of us, so we’re not just putting up a building because it looks very fancy in the compound; it’s a highly data-driven process…Of that total of 2022, 21,346 came from this very facility; so for that reason, this facility would help the 21,000 that you would have seen last year; it would provide a better environment.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony posited that this is just symbolic of many more things that will happen in the region and the country. He said the government and, by extension the Ministry of Health, are committed to improving healthcare delivery as such investment will continue to ensure such.

At present, continuous investment is being made in improving and upgrading services at the hospital, including the dental clinic, which is now equipped with five dental chairs, and more persons are utilizing the services. Further, the hospital will soon benefit from a digital X-ray system. The Ophthalmology Hospital is working around the clock and continued investments are being made to bring it back to its former glory. He noted that in 2021, more than $100M was spent to upgrade all the health facilities in the region. This year, another $100M has been allocated for minor repairs and fixing of health centres and to further extend services and make them accessible

to different areas, Minister Anthony said contracts had been awarded for the construction of three new health centers in Mara, Chesney, and Gangaram, where for many years these residents have had to access services outside of their communities, but will soon be able to access services closer to them.

He also announced that construction at Skeldon Hospital would commence soon and, upon completion would have 24-hour access to accident and emergency services, modern imaging, CT scans, 75 in-patient beds, two major operating theatres and one minor operating theatre, and laboratory services, among others. Six such modern facilities will be built across the country, complementing the services currently being offered.

Meanwhile, Doctor in Charge of the Port Mourant Hospital Dr Ghanshaam Sukhdeo noted the sole purpose of the facility is to be better able to provide a service that is efficient and adequate for all patients to benefit; a service that is separate and independent where a patient does not have to wait for a doctor tending to an emergency in the A&E.The previous outpatient unit was entwined with the hospital’s A&E and would often be overcrowded with long waiting times, which often led to frustration for the patients. The availability of the new outpatient clinic will reduce the waiting time and reduce overcrowding.

Moreover, a new outpatient department will provide a range of benefits for patients such as continuity of care, whereby patients can receive follow-up appointments to monitor their progress or manage chronic conditions, ensuring they receive the appropriate care and support needed.

Also in attendance were the Mayor of Rose Hall Town, Dave Budhu and Secretary of the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce, Katherine Prasad, who both applauded the valuable and much-needed investment by the government.