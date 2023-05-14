Empowered by motherhood: Miriam Andrew Ming’s commitment to making a difference

– breaking barriers and inspiring women in Guyana

BEING a mother is already a significant and fulfilling role for women, but being a mother who strives to break barriers and set a better example for her daughter and other women in Guyana requires extraordinary strength and determination. It is a challenging but worthwhile endeavour.

Born to an indigenous father from the village of Sand Creek in the Rupununi, Region Nine, and an East Indian mother from the East Coast of Demerara, Miriam Andrew Ming saw firsthand what a fierce, determined, and independent woman looked like after her mother, Indroutie Sugrim, and father separated.

According to Miriam, even though her mother was always a working woman, she became the sole breadwinner of the home and raised her and her sister Maryann Andrew all by herself, and she did it with grace and dignity.

Despite the challenges faced by Indroutie, Miriam’s mother never complained about their living situation. She consistently encouraged her daughters to speak their minds freely and emphasised the significance of education.

While attending St. Agnes Primary School in Georgetown at a tender age, Miriam explained that she found it very challenging growing up as a ‘mixed girl’ who never entirely fitted into the “box” of what society expected of her.

She shared that she experienced being judged even before people got to know her or listen to her thoughts. However, she was raised with a strong mindset that helped her not to let their opinions define her identity.

Although she couldn’t comprehend the reasons behind their negative thoughts about her, she was determined to discover her true self and what made her unique.

After writing her Secondary School Entrance Examination (SSEE), Miriam was awarded a place at St. Joseph High School. Later, she was offered a spot at Bishop’s High School to continue her studies in 2010 after earning 11 passes on the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exam. She earned eight passes on the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) before receiving her Associate of General Studies degree in 2012.

Miriam, a high achiever, had always dreamed of becoming a lawyer and did not want to settle for a 9-to-5 job. With this goal in mind, she entered the University of Guyana (UG) and graduated with honours in 2015 after earning her Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree.

Since she was among the top 25 students in her class who graduated, Miriam received immediate admission to the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad and Tobago. This opportunity allowed her to complete her Legal Education Certificate (LEC) requirements, which will authorise her to practice law.

Miriam considered her acceptance to be a significant achievement for several reasons, one being that it was the final obstacle she needed to overcome to legally assist people, particularly women, in improving their lives. Unknowingly, realising her dream also made her the first woman of Amerindian descent to be admitted to the bar in Guyana.

Miriam felt honored to be one step closer to her dreams, but she knew that affording law school would be difficult due to her limited finances. Despite the challenge, she remained determined and wise, choosing to write letters to various ministries to explain her situation.

Mariam said, “I explained my story to them in the letter, and I also told them that if I’m given the opportunity, I will give back by helping to fight for the people of our country and ensuring that I impact people in a very meaningful way. They heard me, and I was fortunate enough to receive a scholarship from the government, and that is how I completed my LEC.

With that, it also gave me a drive and propelled me to ensure that I did well. I reminded myself of the number of people who literally believed in me. I had a village of support with my family, and with the scholarship, I told myself that I have an entire country behind me, so I couldn’t disappoint them.”

Miriam admitted that she used to be introverted both as a person and a student in Guyana. However, she was thrilled to enroll in Hugh Wooding Law School and was determined to make the most of it. As a result, she gained a new level of confidence and became the vice president of the Student Representative Council and the Human Rights Committee.

Miriam said, “I found a new level of confidence in myself there, and I was one of the two Guyanese students who graduated on the principal’s honour’s roll in 2017, with my flat mate and friend Saeed Hamid, who is currently residing in the United States of America. To have had the responsibilities of being vice president for two committees and graduated on the honour roll, I felt so content with myself; it had been one of the greatest experiences of my life, and I am so grateful for it.”

After returning to Guyana, the successful and innovative lawyer fulfilled the promises she made before leaving the country. However, she is now helping the people in a different capacity – as a legal officer and attorney-at-law at the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, instead of from the courtroom.

However, Miriam said, “My job varies across the board. I also provide legal support to the ministry collectively, and I specifically provide support and work closely with the honourable Minister of Amerindian Affairs, the permanent secretary, and all the staff members within the ministry. I also have a scope that is specifically related to the Amerindian Act and all village matters because we are the People’s Ministry. I try to advise and support anyone who comes through my door because it is who I am, my door is always open.”

MOTHERHOOD

Miriam, while in law school, became engaged to her husband, Samuel Ming, and eventually got married. Despite her academic accomplishments, Miriam finds being a mother to be the most fulfilling aspect of her life.

According to her, “I have two nephews, and I always said that they made me feel like a mom, and they have a special place in my heart; they are my first babies, but to have my own little girl and to have gone through that experience is special. I got pregnant during the pandemic, so I had a very intimate pregnancy, and it was scary to have gone through it, especially during those times since it wasn’t conventional labour. It was just me and my husband, but even though I wanted to have a natural birth so badly, that wasn’t the case. Due to medical reasons, I had to have a caesarean (C-section). I struggled a little bit with it, but it was all worth it because at the end of the day I had this beautiful baby girl that I get to call my own, and she is my best friend.”

Miriam said that her daughter Samiya had been a “huge driving force” in her life, making her want to do more. “I want to show her by example that the world is so wide and she can accomplish anything that she puts her mind to, just as my mom did for me. Like every mother, my hope is for our kids to do more than we did. I want to make the world a better place for her and other children as well.”

Miriam has managed to balance motherhood, work, and family life while also opening a family-oriented and safe space for children called Peenie Bear’s GymBearie school. This was a shared idea between Miriam and her sister, providing children with a place to be themselves.

“As parents and as moms, we understand the struggles that we are faced with, and we wanted to allow other moms to have a safe place to leave their kids so that they can run their errands or just have a moment for themselves sometimes,” Mariam said.

Miriam took the opportunity to extend heartfelt gratitude to her family and friends who played an integral role in her success, and she made special mention of her late father-in-law, who, as she related, loved her and was proud of her and her success.

She also extended a happy Mother’s Day greeting to all the mothers across the nation and added, “I want to say to my mom that one of my greatest blessings is that I get to call you mommy, and I love you so much. I want you to know that I completely understand motherhood now because of you, and I am grateful for that.”