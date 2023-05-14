Mental Health Awareness Month and stigma

By Vanessa Cort

A YOUNG man was tragically killed on a New York subway train, last week, after being put in a choke hold by another passenger.

His death has given rise to a wave of protests, though he was mentally ill and allegedly threatening other commuters.

The ex-military man responsible for his death said he did not mean to harm the young man but to subdue him, while protesters felt he used excessive force.

That this incident should take place during Mental Awareness Month, serves to underline just how members of the public can become unwittingly involved with the mentally ill. It also makes clear that mental health challenges can affect us all and is a problem we have to collectively address.

Countries around the world, including our own, can give examples of citizens either being attacked or feeling threatened by the mentally ill within their communities.

However, people globally must also take responsibility for allowing the problems of those with mental illness to grow by either ignoring or denying them and attaching such a stigma to mental health that individuals are reluctant to seek help.

Guyana has made significant strides to improve its mental health strategies with the establishment of a Mental Health Unit and the passing of two key pieces of legislation.

The Mental Health Protection and Promotion Bill (2022), which details the rights of persons with mental health problems and replaces the archaic Hospital Ordinance (1930) and the Suicide Prevention Plan (2022), which decriminalises suicide and promotes quick response. There is a 24-hour Inter-agency Suicide Prevention Help Line which offers support to those struggling with depression.

This is all part of the ongoing Mental Health Strategy devised for 2015-2020, in conjunction with the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) and aimed at addressing the many health challenges the country faced prior to 2015.

Now with the Comprehensive Mental Health Action Plan (2013-2030), established with the help of the World Health Organization (WHO), the country is making moves to strengthen effective leadership and governance of mental health facilities and improve information systems, evidence and research.

These and other measures, such as the training of key mental health personnel including primary health care workers and the establishment of satellite mental health units throughout the country, were detailed by Director (ag) of the Mental Health Unit, Dr. Timothy Morgan.

Dr. Morgan also spoke of the Stigma and Discrimination Campaign, launched by PAHO last year, while making his presentation at a recent Medical Conference held here.

He observed that that initiative was aimed at ending the insidious nature of the stigma attached to mental illness, calling for everyone to help and urging, “We have to get the public talking”.

Here he echoed the words of the Chief of PAHO’s Mental Health Unit, Renato Oliveira e Souza, who said, “The more we talk about mental health, the closer we get to reduce the stigma that surrounds it…And when the stigma diminishes or disappears seeking and receiving support become more feasible”.

Mental Health Awareness Month, recognised by mental health activists in the US since 1949, is being celebrated under the theme, “Back to Basics”, stressing the importance of each person taking care of their mental health and providing “foundational knowledge about mental health”.

It is something everyone should care about, according to goodgoodgood.com, reminding us that this Month, “…is a catalyst for us to learn more, seek help, offer support and open our hearts and minds to vulnerable conversations”.

And launching its “More Than Enough Campaign” during this month, the US National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is sending a message that people all over the world can subscribe to.

“It’s an opportunity for all of us to come together and remember the inherent value we each hold…that if all you did was wake up today, that’s ‘more than enough’”. One particularly pertinent quote says, “What mental health needs is more sunlight, more candor, and more unashamed conversation…”

The Mental Health Unit (Guyana) is situated at 252 Quamina Street, South Cummingsburg and can be contacted on telephone # 226 1416 and the Suicide Prevention Hotlines are 223-0001/9, 223-0818, 600-7896 and 623-4444.