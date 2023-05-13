Armed robber jailed for four years

A MAN who admitted that he participated in the knifepoint robbery of a couple, will be spending the next four years behind bars.

Brian Singh appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Friday, on two counts of armed robbery.

Singh admitted that he robbed the couple of $190,000 in cash and personal items.

The court was also informed that, during the incident, the woman was raped, after the boyfriend fled the scene, leaving her to fend for herself. However, no rape charge was filed against Singh since the police are still investigating that aspect of the case.

According to reports, the couple had just returned home and, while sitting in their car, Singh and another man who was armed with a knife approached them.

The two men robbed the woman of her valuables and ransacked the car. She was then raped.

Singh apologised to the court for his actions and begged for leniency. He denied committing the rape.

He said that he was recently released from prison after serving an 18-month sentence for breaking into Nirva Supermarket on Sheriff Street in 2021 and stealing $700,000 worth of toys.

Magistrate Daly sentenced Singh to four years in prison on each count, which will be served concurrently. This means, he will only serve four years.