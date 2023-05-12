Pomeroon coffee industry to be reinvigorated

–other high-value crops, expansion of the coconut industry on the cards

–over $2B already invested into region for agriculture, President Ali says

WITH the aim of transforming the Pomeroon region into a major food hub and exporter, plans are underway to reignite the coffee industry and commence the cultivation of high valued crops.

This was according to President, Dr Irfaan Ali, during a meeting with residents and farmers in Malborough, on Thursday.

He said that over $2 billion has already been invested into advancing the agriculture sector in the Pomeroon region.

“We need to ensure that agriculture is sustainable and resilient. One of the projects we are working on for the Pomeroon is to see how we can get big investors with huge capital to work with the small farmers,” the Head of State said, adding: “We want to reignite the coffee industry, we want to expand the coconut industry and the citrus so that the Pomeroon can be an important export location for these three commodities.”

To ensure that farmers are able to earn from their produce, the government is also seeking to introduce the production of high valued crops through the establishment of shade houses.

“We understand also that small farmers need to live from day to day and to have revenue coming in on a monthly basis, so I have asked the Agriculture Minister to look at ways we can find high-value crops that can be done under shade houses to help the small farmers,” Dr. Ali said.

Regarding concerns raised during previous outreaches, some 550 farmers in the Pomeroon River will be receiving elevated beds, while two mini excavators are scheduled to arrive in the next few days to provide much-needed assistance.

Some $2 billion was allocated in Budget 2023 to increase production, through expansion in acreages and the use of technology with the rollout of three initiatives across the country.

These initiatives included the establishment of a regional food hub, greater use of science, technology, research and development and the promotion of agriculture in the hinterland regions.

The government intends to expand non-traditional agriculture, with particular focus on research and development, and the production of high-value commodities.

To this end, the sums of $150 million, $153 million, and $200 million have been allocated for advancing the corn and soya bean project, citrus and spices project, and the agriculture and innovative entrepreneurship programme, respectively.