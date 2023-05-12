News Archives
Woman raped after boyfriend flees during armed robbery
Police are conducting an investigation into a disturbing incident in which a woman was allegedly raped by two armed men after her boyfriend fled the scene, leaving her to fend for herself.

One of the suspects, Brian Singh, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on two counts of robbery. He admitted to the charges and was sentenced to four years on each count.  

Meanwhile, the rape investigation continues. 

The couple had just returned home and were sitting in their car when they were approached by Singh and another man armed with a knife.  The victim’s boyfriend reportedly fled the scene, leaving her alone.  The two men robbed the woman of her valuables and ransacked the car. She was then allegedly raped by the men.

