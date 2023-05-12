APNU+AFC MP applauds healthcare improvements in Region Six

OPPOSITION Member of Parliament, Dr. Karen Cummings, on Wednesday, during the National Assembly, applauded the condition of several health institutions across Region Six.

Dr. Cummings chairs the Parliamentary Sectoral Committee on Social Services, which conducted and inspected the Port Mourant Hospital, Port Mourant Health Centre, the Ophthalmology Centre, New Amsterdam Regional Hospital and the National Psychiatric Hospital, in July, 2022.

Dr. Cummings said: “The purpose of the visit was to observe the conditions and operations of the health institutions, to interact with the patients…”

When talking about her visit to the Port Mourant Hospital, she remarked that: “It was a facility [that] was very impressive.”

She then went on to commend the medical practitioners within that facility for their efforts, especially in the maternal section.

Additionally, she was amazed by the incredible post-pandemic services, such as cataract services, being offered at the National Ophthalmology Hospital notably.

The National Ophthalmology Hospital conducted over 1,500 surgeries in 2022, showing that the facility is making a tremendous impact in providing eye care.

She also commended authorities for the number of services offered at the New Amsterdam Hospital, where three are functional theatres and a 24-hour fully-functioning accident emergency unit.

Moreover, the NA Hospital has undergone a complete face lift from what was there before the government assumed office in August 2020.

This was highlighted in August 2022 by the Adviser to the Minister of Health, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy, as he shed light on the true nature of the situation at the hospital in a letter to the media. He said that issues included there being no x-ray services at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

The laboratory was unable to provide basic testing because either equipment were down or reagents were unavailable.

Common medicines critical for patient care were mostly unavailable almost all the time. Beds, bathrooms/restrooms and the building in general were in need of urgent maintenance, the total environment was in deplorable state.

The operating theatre had leaks and fungus/mold had taken over the walls, basic equipment was in need of repairs, the wards were in shameful conditions, even sheets and pillows were missing, and urgent painting was needed across the board.

Operating room tables and delivery beds were in poor condition. The CTG fetal monitoring equipment no longer existed in the delivery rooms. The dental suite, including the broken dental chair, was in shameful condition.

The oxygen therapy system was unreliable. The hospital back-up generator’s ATS for automatic switching on was not functioning. Washing machines, dryers were no longer functioning. Basic medical supplies were in severe shortage.

Dr. Ramsammy said too that prior to August 2020: “The solar panels needed rehabilitation. The hospital’s roofs were leaking. There was a general clutter in the hospital compound, and the sewer system was overflowing. Adding to the unseemly sight in the hospital environment, the incinerator required major overhaul and rehabilitation. The mortuary was out of service. The hospital’s ambulances were barely serviceable.”

There have since been massive efforts by the incumbent PPP/C to remedy the situation in health centres and health posts, with over $1.5 billion being invested up to 2022.