Laws passed to regulate electric bikes

AMENDMENTS to the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic laws, which seek to regulate the use of electric bikes, were on Wednesday successfully passed in the National Assembly.

The regulatory framework will address the alarming increase in road fatalities and incidents involving electric bikes.

The Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, presented the new bill to the National Assembly in April. The Bill was read for the third time and was subsequently passed on Wednesday.

The amendments were backed by the government ministers and members of A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).

These bikes retail for between $70,000 and $150,000 and cost considerably less than conventional motorcycles. Due to the ease with which they can be operated, they have become the go-to mode of transportation for many, with most having speeds below 50 kmph.

The bill defines an electric cycle as any motorcycle that has an electric motor and is fitted with an effective stopping system controlled by the use of brakes, gears, or motor control.

In practical terms, electric cycles would be subject to the same rules and regulations as motorcycles, regarding registration and use.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, S.C., during his address to the House on Wednesday, said, “We have had on our roadways, for a number of years, these electric cycles and they have begun to pose a problem because our legal legislative architecture does not cater for them. There is no way to regulate them.

“There is no way to bring them within any form of regulatory framework other than by this amendment. We are losing too many of our citizens on the roadways of our country and our government will constantly be taking all steps requisite to ensure that we address that matter.”

He explained that unlike the opposition, which is “obsessed” with oil and gas, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) is more focused on protecting the most important resource — the citizens of Guyana.

Nandlall also addressed the false narrative being peddled by the opposition that government is looking to ban electric bike use.

“We [PPP/C] recognize the importance of this e-cycle from many perspectives. We recognize its environmentally friendly nature. We recognize that it’s a cheap source of transportation for those who are more vulnerable in our society. We also recognize that it is a quick and expedient mode of transportation in our country. So, we embrace this mode of transportation, what we thought fit that it should be brought into regulation,” Nandlall said.

The Attorney General said that it is United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland and Canada that have already enacted the same legislation.

He added that based on data from the Guyana Police Force, 11 persons were killed, and 14 others suffered significant injuries due to the use of electric cycles from 2021 to 2023.

All the riders did not have any vehicular licence and took advantage of the fact that the Guyana Revenue Authority was not regulating electric cycles.

“Most times, users of these cycles are not using helmets, thereby exposing themselves to potential injury, or even worse disability or death. Even more frightening is that some of the users are young persons, even persons under the age of 16,” he said.

Nandlall further told the House that in February, 17-year-old Bibi Sophia Mohammed of Non-Pareil, Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was killed, while her sister was hospitalised, following an electric bike accident along the Coldingen Public Road, ECD.

According to reports, the two sisters were on the electric bike when they were struck by a truck. The electric bike was being ridden by 16-year-old Maria Mohammed, while the now-deceased teen was the passenger. Neither was wearing protective gear.

“It is because of incidents like these that the bill is before us. This bill is certainly an important one,” the Attorney General said.

He explained that citizens and other bodies, especially from the private sector, have complained about how people are using electric bikes.