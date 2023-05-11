Engage EU on business opportunities

– President Ali urges local private sector

PRESIDENT, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has called on the local private sector to engage the European Union (EU) in exploring more of Guyana’s wide range of business opportunities.

During the EU’s celebration of Europe Day at the Georgetown Club, Camp Street, Tuesday evening, President Ali noted that in addition to agricultural, environmental, health, and technological services required by European corporations, Guyana’s private sector will benefit tremendously by encouraging ‘out-of-borders’ partnerships with the EU and the United Kingdom.

Emphasising the EU’s involvement in local development, President Ali said Guyana and the international organisation continue to collaborate in many areas, including on climate change and sustainable development.

This is in keeping with the Guyana-EU relationship which seeks cooperation in various areas to support the government’s commitment to foster development for improvement of the lives of Guyanese.

Additionally, Guyana has been engaging other international bodies to push the country’s developmental agenda and the government will ensure that young people are part of the country’s transformation. New initiatives for women’s involvement are also a priority of the administration.

“When we talk about the involvement of women, we are going to launch some new initiatives…to have greater involvement of women in the social, economic, and financial transformation of our country.

“I asked for a specific project to be designed that must be led by at least 100 women. A project that will transform the landscape and add to our infrastructure in this country,” the president underscored.

The PPP/C administration has repeatedly reassured youths and women that they will continue receiving robust government support.

Meanwhile, EU Ambassador to Guyana, Rene van Nes, said, “We will soon launch the EU-Guyana Business chamber. The chamber will focus on strengthening the ties between the Guyanese and European businesses, and it will facilitate European companies that are setting up or are active in Guyana, and it will support Guyanese corporates to navigate the European