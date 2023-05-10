Seon Bristol Boxing Promotions

Marques signs contract to fight on ‘return of the Scorpion’ Pro-Am Card



By Sean Devers

YESTERDAY at the 704 sports Bar at Lamaha and Albert streets, Guyanese pugilist Dexter ‘the Kid’ Marques signed his contract to fight Columbian Luis Carillo on the Seon Bristol Promotions ‘Return of the Scorpion’ Boxing Card from 19:30 hours on Sunday May 21 at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.

The 37-year-old Marques has fought a handful of fights over the last five years with his last outing being at the Providence Stadium in April last year.

Marques lamented that the inactivity since the pandemic has been difficult but informed that is always in the ring at the Gym and is fit and ready for his opponent.

“I am confident but don’t like talk much before a fight. I do my talking in ring” disclosed Marques, the last Boxer on the Card to sign his contract.

Present at the signing were GBBC Secretary Vikash Panday, Andrew Thorne also with the promotor Seon Bristol and his partner Charles Greaves.

It was also announced that the cost for admission is $2,000 for stands, $4,000 for Ringside and $6,000 for VIPS while the gates will be opened from 19:00 hours.

Bristol thanked the 704 Bar for hosting the contract singing, the media, his partner and all those involved in making this Card a success, adding that this Card is his first promotion in over a year and explained that this was the reason for its name ‘return of the scorpion.’

He confirmed that a Jamaican and Trinidadian will match gloves with the Jackman siblings in the female bouts of the Amateur section of the Pro-Am Card.

The Card is a collaborative venture between Bristol Protections, the GBB and the GBA, will feature five Professional and a similar number of Amateur bouts including the female match-ups.

It was also disclosed that USA based Guyanese, Elton Dharry is expected to arrive in Guyana on May 19.

The 10-bout Pro-Am card should provide an action-packed night of fistic fury for fans who are being encouraged to come in their numbers to witness the International Card which features Dharry and Marques as the headliners.

Dharry will battle Ramos Ronald of Columbia over eight rounds in a Bantamweight class while Marques will square off an eight round Super Bantamweight affair.

In the other Professional bouts; Guyana’s Anthony Augustine will fight Barbadian Emmanuel Anderson who will be making his debut in the Heavyweight division over four rounds.

In the Super Heavyweight division, Guyanese Terrence Adams will match skills with Bajan Ricardo Blackman who will also making his Pro debut.

In the Super Flyweight Division are Natalie Delgado and Darianis Garcia over six rounds.

The Amateurs will feature Joel Williamson matching gloves with an opponent from either TT or Guadeloupe, Tiquan Sampson battling St Lucian, Arthur Henry, while Shakquian James will face another St. Lucian; Emanuel Pompey will clash with a fighter from Suriname and Jamal Eastman takes on Bajan, Joel Bishops.

The May 21 Card should provide Dharry a great chance to get a warm-up fight ahead of his WBC Silver encounter in July.

Dharry will fight for WBC Silver which is one level down from a World Title and it is understood that fight is slated tentatively for July 15, 2023 at the Everest Cricket Club on Camp Road.

Dharry last fought in Guyana on April 23, April 2022 at the National Stadium at Providence when he Promoted his own fight and beat Orlando Penal for the vacant WBC International Super Fly title.