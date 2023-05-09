News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Leopold Street residents get hands-on with block-making training
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Leopold Street residents get hands-on with block-making training
Leopold Street residents get hands-on with block-making training

THROUGH the community-based Employment Stimulation Project, the Ministry of Housing and Water’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) provided 56 sacks of cement, sand, and equipment to enhance the skillsets of and employment opportunities for vulnerable residents, particularly youths.

The training, led by Deputy Director of Community Development, Donell Bess-Bascom and Projects Engineer Esan Barry, focused on quality assurance and standard techniques for producing concrete blocks.

Leopold Street residents get hands-on with block-making training

The blocks produced will be used in the ministry’s housing programme and even allow residents the opportunity to construct their own housing units!

This initiative is part of President Dr Irfaan Ali’s commitment to the community and follows successful training with residents in Mocha, East Bank Demerara, participants from the Guyana Council of Organisations for Persons with Disabilities (GCOPD) and the Ruimveldt Parent Support Group.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.