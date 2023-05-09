Leopold Street residents get hands-on with block-making training

THROUGH the community-based Employment Stimulation Project, the Ministry of Housing and Water’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) provided 56 sacks of cement, sand, and equipment to enhance the skillsets of and employment opportunities for vulnerable residents, particularly youths.

The training, led by Deputy Director of Community Development, Donell Bess-Bascom and Projects Engineer Esan Barry, focused on quality assurance and standard techniques for producing concrete blocks.

The blocks produced will be used in the ministry’s housing programme and even allow residents the opportunity to construct their own housing units!

This initiative is part of President Dr Irfaan Ali’s commitment to the community and follows successful training with residents in Mocha, East Bank Demerara, participants from the Guyana Council of Organisations for Persons with Disabilities (GCOPD) and the Ruimveldt Parent Support Group.